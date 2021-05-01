Blockchain – More Than A Safe Casino Wallet

Typically, money can be described as any commodity that can be exchanged for value. However, in recent times, the concept of money has transitioned from being a physical commodity to a virtual commodity. It has transitioned from tangible and attained to an intangible nature. Interestingly, Blockchain, which is the digital wallet used to store, track and manage cryptocurrency has helped to make Bitcoin payments safer. The recent increase in fully autonomous BTC casinos has a lot to do with the transparency blockchain brings to the transaction. The blockchain ledger permanently records all transactions without requiring sensitive information to be shared. While the benefits of blockchain as a digital wallet are widely discussed, few people are aware of how blockchain can be used for other important purposes. Apart from making cryptocurrency payments, blockchain is relevant in other fields of human endeavor that would be beneficial in the evolution and development of human lives; some of which would be discussed below.

#Smart Contract

Just as the name implies, a smart contract refers to a legally binding digitized contract. Rather than utilizing paper as means of signing contracts, contracts can be signed utilizing blockchain. The blockchain possesses the capacity to revolutionize the legal profession as it can digitize a host of operations that were hitherto conducted via paper. The benefit of this approach, therefore, is that a smart contract will reduce the chances of error as well as cost. It will also eliminate the need for a physical meeting before the signing of a contract. A digital contract can be applied for divorce proceedings, business deals, and other transactions that require a contract between the parties involved.

#Internet of Things (IoT)

The nature of blockchain makes it effective for deployment as a tool for IoT. This is because it can be used to maintain a record of activities in the network. The convergence of blockchain and IoT will help to boost the level of accountability. This is because blockchain can help to enhance the effectiveness of IoT and indirectly increase its usefulness and applicability. IoT will assist government agencies in more equitable billing of public structures like wastewater catchment systems or any other structure that serves the larger society.

#Logistics and Asset Management

Blockchain is noted for its capacity to document changes to a record. This feature makes it quite useful for logistics companies. Blockchain can act as a public ledger system that will help to document the movement of a shipping container in transit. While logistics companies even without blockchain can provide modalities for tracking goods in transit, blockchain can optimize this feature by making it possible to track the product in real-time. Other pertinent information such as destination, people involved, tax, government clearance, and even the destined location of the package could be tracked by the client.

#Cloud computing

Blockchain can bring about increased data security for cloud computing clients. Data security is very important in facilitating the trust of users in cloud computing. The P2P distribution can serve as a third layer of security. It can also be effective in decentralizing cloud computing systems and facilitating the prospect of a change from one provider to another. In the event of a network failure, blockchain can be effective in quick recovery because if a node is not functional, the other nodes can continue working until the non-functional node comes back online. Finally, blockchain can also be effective in ensuring more efficient ownership tracking.

#Finance

The usefulness of Blockchain perhaps is most significant in the finance sector. Bitcoin can enhance transactions and make them more secured. In a world with a significant threat of financial scams, blockchain will help make the prospect of fraud lower than it was when financial transactions were unilaterally controlled by banks. The encryption facility embedded within it will help to fortify the funds from being accessed without the owner’s knowledge. Cryptography utilizes mathematical algorithms which are then deployed to protect data stored in a blockchain. This ultimately tightens the loose ends and makes it more difficult for hackers to penetrate. Furthermore, blockchain is independently controlled, it will also help to eliminate the need for a third party in coordinating financial transactions. It would put account holders more authority and control over their funds.

The usefulness of blockchain is vast and as the world transitions from analog to digital, then the usefulness of blockchain will likely increase as well. As the years go by, blockchain is most likely going to assume a higher level of application in society due to discoveries about its usefulness in different fields of endeavor. The good news is that despite its efficiency, blockchain is inexpensive; hence as the spate of digitization improves worldwide, the full implementation of blockchain across a diverse field of endeavor within a short time frame is most likely after all there is so much to gain from it and little to lose if any.