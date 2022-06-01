Blockchain NFT Car Racing Game Riot Racers Releases New Rental and Spawning Features

The play-to-earn (P2E) revolution is here, and Riot Racers is speeding up the charts with a popular and exciting NFT car racing game that allows players to race and own parts of the game. Built on the Polygon network, Riot Racers is a P2E game of strategy in which you select a car and driver and then choose racing strategies to achieve a win and earn the game’s native cryptocurrency token RIOT. After successful releases of two NFT asset collections and an early 2022 paid racing launch, Riot Racers has released new in-game features called Rentals and Spawning (Breeding) to attract new players and grow the game’s ecosystem.

The Starting Line: Gameplay and Gaming Dynamics

With ease of entry in mind, Riot Racers offers two tiers of gameplay: free racing (also known as Racing School) and paid racing. Players in both tiers can earn RIOT token rewards by placing first, second, or third in a race and the racing prize pool is split 50/30/20 respectively–with earnings sent to in-game wallets automatically after each race. There are seven racetrack class levels available in both free and paid racing that coincide with car class levels, and a player chooses a race based on cars available to them.

Free racing allows players to get a feel for the game and test new racing strategies with cars and drivers while also earning RIOT token rewards. To start, new players simply need to register on the Riot Racers website and then rent cars and drivers from NFT asset owners; they do not have to purchase or own NFT assets to participate. Players who own cars or drivers can not only participate in free racing at any time but also rent out their assets to earn more.

Paid racing allows players of all experience levels to compete for prize pools consisting of RIOT token rewards and entry fees combined, with prize pools varying based on racetrack class level and difficulty. To enter paid races, new players can register on the Riot Racers website, rent cars and drivers, and then pay the required race entry fees; they do not have to purchase or own NFT assets to participate. Players who own cars and drivers can participate in paid racing at any time.

Both free racing and paid racing rely on a combination of racing strategy (51%), car selection (29%) and driver selection (20%) to help determine player outcomes, and this applies to all racetrack classes. More gameplay information is available in the Riot Racers whitepaper.

On the Straightaway: Rentals Lend Opportunity to P2E Players and NFT Owners

The introduction of Rentals to the Riot Racers game is bringing a variety of benefits to everyone in the Riot Racers ecosystem. Interested players can begin journeying into P2E gaming without having to buy NFT cars and drivers. At the same time, owners of cars and drivers can rent their assets out to interested players on a profit share system, splitting game winnings based on an agreed-upon percentage basis; there are no upfront rental fees.

Rentals are trustless and safe for both renters and asset owners. NFT assets remain in owners’ wallets at all times and game earnings are automatically transferred to renters’ and asset owners’ in-game wallets immediately after each race. This trustless system is designed to create a safe gaming environment in the P2E gaming space.

In the Shop: Spawning (Breeding) Sparks the Rental Market and NFT Ownership

Riot Racers has also created a unique Spawning (Breeding) feature to both meet demand for cars and drivers and to increase overall gameplay. Spawning enables existing NFT cars and drivers to produce new NFT offspring cars and drivers, which then become part of the game’s third generation of assets: the Artemis Collection. In all, Riot Racers has released three NFT asset collections: Genesis, Apollo, and now, Artemis.

Genesis and Apollo cars and drivers will have the ability to spawn and race indefinitely while Artemis cars and drivers will be subject to retirement and stricter racing limits. See the Riot Racers Whitepaper for more information on Spawning.

The Checkered Flag: Multiple Ways to Earn Token Rewards

Part of what makes P2E gaming so fun is the rewards, and Riot Racers is building a strong ecosystem to fuel those rewards. Currently, there are four ways to earn the game’s native cryptocurrency token, RIOT:

Compete in free or paid races to collect a percentage share of race earnings. Rent out owned NFT cars and drivers to players. Own game assets including cars, drivers, racetrack land, gas stations, and mechanic shops. Participate in the Riot Owners Club (ROC).

Overall, Riot Racers is adding significant value to P2E gaming by enabling participants to not only earn from gameplay, but benefit through ownership and rentals of in-game assets. Racing teams are also forming on the Riot Racers website and racing tournament action is coming up soon.

Racing teams are also forming on the Riot Racers website and racing tournament action is coming up soon. RIOT can be purchased on Uniswap and Quickswap.