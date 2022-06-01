The ultimate guide to choosing ATV wheels

When selecting the correct tires and wheels for their four-wheeler, ATV owners have a wide range of alternatives offered by companies like pureoffroad ATV wheels. ATV wheels, particularly tires, are probably the first factory alternatives to be replaced by aftermarket products, not only more than any other item. Changing your ATV’s wheels and tires isn’t difficult; it’s deciding the ones to use that might be difficult for some riders.

When Should Your ATV Tires Be Replaced?

You’ll need new tires if the knobs are rounded down or the rubber is dry, discoloured, or cracked. Before each ride, check tire pressure because it impacts how your ATV behaves and how quickly the tires wear down.

Tires that have been used a lot appear weathered and worn. With a rich dark black colour, tires should look new. Fading is caused by exposure to direct sunshine and occurs over time. After the manufacturer’s date, ATV tires have a shelf life of four to five years. Knowing what kind of terrain you’ll be blazing across on your ATV is the first step in picking the correct ATV tire. You’ll need a different tire for dune riding than you would for motocross. Tires for your ATV can be divided into five categories:

Types of ATV tires

Sand ATV tires

Dune riding is a unique experience that you should attempt. Riding dunes on ordinary all-terrain or motocross AT tires is nearly difficult, whether in the desert or at the beach. Otherwise, you’ll spend the entire day spinning your wheels. The backs resemble paddles, but the fronts are practically slick, except for a rib running down the centre or on the sides for steering.

Mud ATV tires

Deep, thick lugs provide traction in the worst mud situations, where conventional all-terrain tires fail. When cycling in the mud, be aware that you will be unrecognisable within five minutes. Your ATV will, too.ATV Mud Tire Pattern/Design Mud tires provide a lot of traction. In the most extreme situations, the vast, high knobs function almost like shovels to keep you moving. Snow tires are frequently made from mud tires.

Motocross ATV tires

Motocross races are held on closed-course dirt race tracks with jumps and other manufactured dexterity challenges. It’s crucial to have an excellent grip and quick reaction time. The optimum tire for racing around tracks combines robust lugs without grabbing hold of the way. Motocross ATV tires have a tread pattern suited for the frequent loose track conditions in MX racing. A wide-spaced tread pattern gives bite and improves clean-out, and stiffened knobs enable stable cornering.

Motocross races are held on closed-course dirt race tracks with jumps and other manufactured dexterity challenges. It’s crucial to have an excellent grip to quick reaction time. The optimum tire for racing around tracks combines robust lugs without grabbing hold of the way. Motocross ATV tires have a tread pattern suited for the frequent loose track conditions in MX racing. A wide-spaced tread pattern gives bite and improves clean-out, and stiffened knobs enable stable cornering.