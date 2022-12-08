Blue Apron cuts 10% of its workforce

Another company listed its name in the list of companies laying off its employees this year. Blue Apron Holdings Inc (APRN.N) has decided to lay off 10% of its total workforce on Thursday.

The company seems to reduce costs and streamline operations as the inflation and poor market hits hard, as informed by an online meal kit company.

Although the shares, which are now facing uncertain funding, of the company, rose as much as 12.5% in the early months of the year, and about $50 million in cost cuts in 2023 is identified. The company later reduced by 5% of gains to increase trade even more.

As of 30 September, the New York-based company had about 1657 employees working full-time.

Just like in the fourth quarter of 2022, the company is predicted to incur about $1.2 million in affiliated expenditures.

Blue Apron in November removed its full-year income growth prediction, mentioning expected funding uncertainty from mates of longtime investor Joseph Sanberg.

The company skipped its third-quarter earnings after both the number of customers and orders dropped.

U.S. businesses varying from top banks and tech majors to finance startups have disclosed job cuts in recent months.

The companies include tech giants Meta, Google, and Twitter, and educational apps like Brainly, Byjus, and Unacademy that were mostly affected by the post covid period after the reopening of schools and educational institutions.

Among these, the most controversial layoff was of Twitter as the new CEO wiped out half of its total workforce including the former CEO and other top executives.

About Blue Apron Holdings Inc (APRN.N)

Blue Apron is a US-based company that supplies ingredients and recipes for dishes that can be cooked by people by using pre-ordered ingredients.

In 2016, the company completed 8 million shipments of meals. It went public for the first time in June 2017.

The idea of this kind of company was first initiated by Matt Salzberg, Ilia Papas, and Matt Wadiak, who started sending consumers a box containing all the ingredients necessary to prepare the particular meal mentioned by the consumer.

The company prospered ever since then. It launched several other services for the people. One such service was Blue Apron Wine which delivered wines to customers, in 50 mL bottles per month.

Linda Findley Kozlowski became the new CEO of the company succeeding Brad Dickerson while Charlean Gmunder became the new COO succeeding Alan Blake in November 2020.