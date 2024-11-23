Blue Origin is preparing to launch its ninth space tourism mission, NS-28, today (Nov. 22, 2024), marking a significant milestone for commercial spaceflight. This mission is the company’s reusable New Shepard rocket’s 28th flight in total. Everything you need to know about the impending trip to the edge of space is right here.

Blastoff Details: When and Where

The West Texas spaceport, a vast complex tucked away in the deserts close to Van Horn, Texas, is where Blue Origin plans to launch the NS-28 mission. At 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT; 9:30 a.m. local Texas time), the launch window opens.

Thirty minutes prior to liftoff, Blue Origin will begin live streaming the entire event. Space.com, the official website of Blue Origin, and the Space.com YouTube channel are also good places to watch.

A Quick Trip to the Stars

The NS-28 mission promises a fast-paced, thrilling experience for its crew. The flight will last just over 10 minutes from liftoff to the soft parachute landing of the New Shepard capsule. Despite the brevity, this journey is packed with unforgettable moments.

The Timeline:

As the New Shepard rocket lifts off, it will quickly travel into suborbital space.

Weightlessness: The crew will enjoy breath-taking views of Earth while floating freely for a few minutes in microgravity.

Descent: The capsule will gently fall after reaching its apex, using parachutes to make a soft touchdown in the Texas desert.

The Experience of Space Travel

The chance to experience weightlessness in space is one of the main attractions for the NS-28 crew. They will experience the thrilling lack of gravity for a few minutes, which past travelers have frequently called a life-changing experience.

Through the New Shepard capsule’s huge windows, one can see wide vistas of the Earth’s curvature and the vivid blue of the planet standing out sharply against the black vacuum of space. The visual feast is equally enthralling.

Meet the Crew: Who’s Flying on NS-28?

While Blue Origin hasn’t publicly disclosed the complete list of participants for this mission, the company has consistently included a mix of paying passengers, special guests, and occasionally a scientific payload. Past missions have featured celebrities, researchers, and individuals making their dream of traveling to space a reality.

NS-28 underscores Blue Origin’s commitment to democratizing access to space, offering everyday people a chance to become astronauts—albeit briefly.

The Engineering Marvel: New Shepard

Named after Alan Shepard, the first American astronaut to travel to space, the New Shepard rocket is a reusable, fully autonomous suborbital vehicle designed for space tourism and research missions.

Its advanced engineering ensures a safe and smooth experience for passengers:

The capsule features large windows for unparalleled views.

The rocket booster returns to Earth autonomously for vertical landings, making it highly sustainable.

Safety systems, such as the escape motor, protect the crew during launch.

Why This Matters: A Giant Leap for Space Tourism

Blue Origin’s space tourism program is more than just joyrides for the wealthy—it represents a step forward in humanity’s relationship with space. By making space more accessible, the company is helping to spark global interest in space exploration and innovation.

The ripple effects of these missions extend beyond passengers’ Instagram-worthy moments. Advances in rocket reusability, crew safety, and launch operations benefit the broader aerospace industry, making deeper space exploration increasingly viable.

How to Watch the Action Live

For those eager to witness history, Blue Origin will stream the NS-28 mission live. Coverage begins 30 minutes before liftoff, so be sure to tune in at 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT). Platforms include:

Blue Origin’s official website

Space.com

Space.com’s YouTube channel, VideoFromSpace

Looking Ahead

As Blue Origin continues to enhance its space tourism offerings, NS-28 represents yet another significant step in the company’s long-term objective of building a future in which millions of people live and work in space. Whether it’s inspiring the next generation of astronauts or fostering innovation for future space exploration, today’s mission is more than just a trip to the stars—it’s a glimpse of humanity’s potential.

Watch as the New Shepard from Blue Origin pushes the boundaries and makes room for more people than ever before.