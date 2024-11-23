“I instantly lose respect for anyone who posts on LinkedIn. Unbearably cringe.” tweeted Elon Musk on November 23, 2024. So, now the question arises why one of the biggest business tycoons in the world called posting on LinkedIn cringe.

Social networking has changed, particularly for creative freelancers looking to advance in their professions. Due to annoying algorithm updates that have severely reduced everyone’s engagement levels, Instagram is dead to us. Since Elon Musk took control, Twitter has changed, and as a result, creatives are quitting in large numbers. Additionally, even if some people have moved to Threads, Bluesky, Cara, Mastodon, and other platforms, the social environment is becoming increasingly fragmented, making it difficult to get momentum no matter where you are.

Elon Musk has called LinkedIn “cringe,” citing issues with its culture and user interaction. He said that he avoids the platform because of its uneasy atmosphere and voiced contempt for its excessively polished and self-promotional character. Musk acknowledged that LinkedIn’s experience might seem forced and unpleasant in a post on X (previously Twitter), to which he responded. He also alluded to creating a more interesting substitute as part of his plan for “X,” which was to provide a more genuine and interesting networking site.

Musk’s criticism reflects general dissatisfaction with LinkedIn’s professional atmosphere, which some people find to be dishonest and too controlled. He has said that current social networks lack creativity and reaffirmed his goal to develop a comprehensive “everything app.” Musk’s comments strike a chord with many who believe that LinkedIn’s focus on formal networking occasionally results in staged exchanges, in contrast to the candid and conversational tone of sites like X.

Because of this, many creatives are using LinkedIn as a platform for professional development, networking, and self-promotion. However, for people who are unfamiliar with the network or are reluctant to embrace it completely, LinkedIn may occasionally feel overwhelming or even embarrassing. You might not even be aware that photographers, animators, filmmakers, designers, and artists are using it

In a nutshell, many of them are, and many have found it to be a helpful tool for advancing their careers. This post is for those who have never used LinkedIn or who have tried but simply “don’t get it.” It includes eight useful suggestions to assist you in successfully traversing the professional network, along with advice and views from experts in the field who have used it to further their careers.

As a centre for networking, personal branding, and career progress, LinkedIn has become a potent tool for professionals worldwide. Making good use of it necessitates a calculated strategy that improves your online visibility, fortifies your relationships, and opens doors. Here, we look at how to get the most out of LinkedIn, with an emphasis on networking, content sharing, profile optimisation, and career advancement.

Accept the Good

Knowing LinkedIn’s advantages is one of the first steps to using it well. The absence of negativity and toxicity on so many other social media sites is now one of the most evident.

Divine Laoye, a copy and content writer, concurs. “I’m tired of everyone calling LinkedIn cringe and boring,” she states. “On the platform, I’ve saw creators excel. One billion people from more than 200 countries are users of LinkedIn. Over there, you may spread your message. Don’t leave it out of your content strategy.

Creating a Strategic Alliance

The core of LinkedIn’s usefulness is networking. Focus on building a relevant and useful network if you want to use it effectively. Make connections with coworkers, students, and peers in the business first. Personalise your message when requesting a connection by stating why you would like to connect, particularly if you are contacting a stranger. “I admire your work in [field/role], and I’d love to connect to learn more about your insights,” is a simple remark that may have a big impact.

Engaging with your current network is just as crucial. Encourage goodwill and maintain visibility by liking, commenting, or sharing their content. You may increase your reach even further by joining LinkedIn groups related to your hobbies or industry. These organisations are great places to ask questions, exchange ideas, and have deep conversations with experts who are interested in the same things you are.

LinkedIn is also a useful resource for getting in touch with former clients or coworkers. Relationships that might lead to new chances can be revived with a quick note that catches up and shows interest in their most recent activities. On LinkedIn, networking is about quality, not numbers, so refrain from making generic bulk connection requests.

Recognise that it’s all Work-Related

However, it is not just the cheerful atmosphere that makes a difference. Due to its heavy emphasis on work, LinkedIn is essentially distinct from other social media sites.

Fee Sheal, a freelance motion designer, concurs. “I, personally, prefer posting about my work on LinkedIn to any other platform,” she states. In contrast to Instagram, where you’re caught between pictures of last night’s supper and holiday photos, everyone is here for the same reason.

Sharing Useful Content

Since LinkedIn is built on content sharing, it’s a great place to develop your brand. You might position yourself as a thought leader by publishing often on professional experiences, industry trends, or lessons learnt. Try to provide value to your audience by offering original viewpoints or practical insights. For instance, write an article outlining your approach and the lessons you learnt if you’ve adopted a new strategy at work that has produced favourable outcomes.

Writing in-depth essays on subjects you’re passionate about is possible using LinkedIn’s publishing platform. Articles on industry difficulties, creative ideas, or how-to manuals can increase your credibility and draw in more readers. Always speak professionally, and make sure your writing is error-free and well-structured.

Another strategy to increase your visibility is to interact with other people’s work. To initiate significant conversations, leave intelligent comments on posts from your network, share your thoughts or pose queries. You may establish yourself as a trustworthy information source by sharing news or articles that are pertinent to your field. Engaging with material consistently helps you build better ties within your network and keeps you visible.

Start Posting and Commenting

Therefore, LinkedIn may be useful—but only if you work for it. According to designer Sophie O’Connor, “I have had great success using LinkedIn as a freelancer, but you have to be committed to posting regularly. Creating a solid network is also beneficial. In the past, I’ve also used it to get in touch with staff members at businesses where I’ve been interested in working.

Daniel Sulzberg, an artist, has discovered that it is the most effective way to bring his work in front of people who use illustrators. “Add art directors connected through a friend and then try to build a relationship with them by commenting on their posts,” he suggests. “This goes a long way and keeps you top of mind.”

Using LinkedIn to Find Employment Opportunities

When utilised properly, LinkedIn can be a very effective job search tool. To let recruiters know that you are available, turn on the “Open to Work” option. Depending on your preferences, you may change this setting to show only recruiters or your complete network. To be notified when new positions become available set up job alerts for positions that fit your requirements.

Make your application stand out while using LinkedIn to apply for jobs by customising your cover letter and CV for the position. Additionally, send a courteous, customised message to hiring managers or recruiters indicating your interest in the role. Emphasising your special credentials might leave a lasting impact.

You may also investigate businesses and their cultures on LinkedIn. Following the pages of organizations you’re interested in provides insights into their latest updates, values, and priorities, helping you prepare for interviews or determine if they align with your goals.

Carefully Curate You Community

Although there aren’t as many trolls on LinkedIn as on other social networks, there is still a lot of noise to go through. According to Bearded Fellows’ cartoon director Matthew Stanners, getting your network and feed just right is essential to its success.

In short, LinkedIn will never be the most enjoyable place to go, but it may be the most helpful if handled properly. “LinkedIn can be dreary,” adds Nicki Field, who is also the joint MD of Jelly Londons. “I can’t stand the chest-beating. There’s so much click-baity post-writing out there. On the other hand, there is a side where people are only attempting to talk about their jobs and businesses, outline some of them and the reasons behind them, and to their circle of clients and peers as it’s a business platform”.

Making Use of LinkedIn Features

LinkedIn provides several tools to support your career development. By completing tests and obtaining badges that show up on your profile, the Skills Assessment tool enables you to verify your proficiency in a variety of areas. Similar to this, LinkedIn Learning offers a wide variety of courses covering subjects including leadership development and technical skills. You may improve your skills and maintain your competitiveness in your profession by taking these courses.

Another useful tool is LinkedIn Analytics. You may find possible connections or determine interest in your area of expertise by looking at who has seen your profile. To improve your content strategy and better serve your audience, pay attention to the pieces or articles that receive the most interaction.

Attending LinkedIn events, like networking sessions or webinars, is another great method to learn more and connect with experts in your field. These gatherings frequently offer chances to network with influential people and learn about new trends.

Purposeful Networking

There is more to LinkedIn networking than just making more connections. Put your attention on developing sincere connections by having deep discussions and lending a hand when you can. Offer solutions or put them in touch with someone who can help, for example, if a connection discusses a problem they’re having. These deeds of kindness leave enduring imprints.

Steer Clear of LinkedIn Clichés

LinkedIn has a slight issue with business jargon and marketing talk, but it’s surprisingly free of backbiting, insults, and profanity. Additionally, there are a lot of clichés that get monotonous and repetitious very fast.

Don’t contribute to this, then. Instead, structure your story like a human, not a post-writing robot, and use simple, straightforward language. Having folks on your side will be greatly aided by this.

“LinkedIn has so many cliches, so be aware of them,” says copywriter Guy Lambert “The ones I dislike the most are posts that start ‘I made a mistake’, then some rambling story. You’ve got to open with something original.”

Keep a Professional Attitude

Being professional is essential to making the most of LinkedIn. Posting anything that can be interpreted as improper or too personal should be avoided. Sharing facets of your personality is OK, but always maintain a polite and businesslike tone. Additionally, avoid damaging your reputation by not bombarding your network with pointless messages or unwanted sales pitches.

Avoid using generic templates and instead, customise your communications to the interests of your relationships. For example, if you’re contacting someone in a certain position, thank them for their efforts and describe how they align with your objectives. Such individualised communication creates a favourable impression and strengthens connections.

Growth and Consistency

Consistency is essential if you want to get the most out of LinkedIn. Make sure your profile accurately represents your current professional status by adding new positions, projects, or skills regularly. Participate in debates, share insightful material, and interact with postings to stay active on the platform. You remain visible and establish yourself as a dynamic professional in your area thanks to this consistent engagement.

In the end, making effective use of LinkedIn involves matching your online persona with your professional goals. You may realise the full potential of the platform by making the most of its capabilities, sharing worthwhile information, creating important relationships, and optimising your profile. LinkedIn has the potential to be an effective tool for both career and personal development if used strategically and consistently.

In conclusion

Although some people may find LinkedIn intimidating or embarrassing at first, it does provide special chances for networking, career advancement, and self-promotion. You may use the site efficiently without feeling awkward if you embrace its positive aspects, recognise how it differs from other social media, regularly interact with your network, get over your shyness, curate your community, and stay true to yourself.

Keep in mind that everyone on the platform is there for the same reasons: to network, gain knowledge, and advance their careers. You may build a LinkedIn presence that seems organic and helps your freelancing work by emphasising value-adding, sharing your real experiences, and interacting with people in a meaningful way.

Remember that it’s normal to feel a little uneasy at first when navigating LinkedIn. We frequently grow when we step outside of our comfort zones. With time and effort, LinkedIn will probably prove to be a priceless addition to your professional toolbox, assisting you in networking with colleagues, spotting new prospects, and presenting your original work to an open audience.