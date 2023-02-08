An Indian multinational company , Blue Star Ltd. ascertained hostile attempt to breach information in their systems at certain locations. The company reported an exchange file about this situation on Tuesday. The technical team of the company are tirelessly working on the system, restoring and retrieving the system and trying every possible way in order to have precautions. After the cyber attack, the company’s share closed at Rs 1,369.90, up by 0.28 percent.

What is a cyber attack?

Cyber attack is an unexpected and unwanted attempts by an unknown individual who are usually criminal organisations, state actors or a private person in order to steal or expose important information through an unauthorised access to the system. The motives of these attacks are not designated, they can happen anytime.

Consequences of cyber attack on a company

Financial Loss – Most of the cyber attacks in the systems of a company result in a huge financial loss. It leads to leak of corporate information which is usually confidential, disruption to trading and creates loss in the contracts and connections in the business.

Reputational Damage – The most important element of a customer relationship is Trust. Such cyber attacks lead to damage of business reputation and break customer’s trust which can lead to loss of customers and sales. This effect in reputation affects relationship between the customer and the business.

How can these cyber attacks can be reduced?