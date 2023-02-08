Former Twitter privacy chief takes job at social media app BeReal

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday about its current legal staffing, and it is unclear how many lawyers remain. Several in-house lawyers have taken on new roles since November, according to LinkedIn updates.

According to his LinkedIn account, Kieran joined Twitter in 2016. Earlier, he worked as an associate at law firms Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and Weil Gotshal & Manges and in the legal department at Alphabet Inc.’s Google.

Following Twitter Inc’s acquisition by billionaire and investor CEO Elon Musk, its workforce around the world started getting messages that they had been locked out of their work account— indicating the execution of the much anticipated massive lay offs that had made headlines in the recent weeks. Ever since Musk’s takeover, the social media platform has witnessed sweeping changes- one of them being the removal of the company’s top liaison alongside other employees.

In October 2022Twitter management said in an email reviewed by Bloomberg, “In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday. We will recognise that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company’s success going forward.”

Post the news of laying off Twitter’s top liaison in November, Elon Musk also ordered the concerned officials to find up to $1 billion in annual infrastructure cost savings.