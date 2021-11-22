Bluehost India Black Friday Sale Offers

It is time for the biggest sale of the year. The Bluehost Black Friday Web Hosting Sale. And this year it is going to be even bigger than what it was last year. Here is why- Bluehost India is offering UPTO 70% OFF their web hosting products for anyone and everyone who wants to get a fantastic website. There are amazing discounts for lower term purchases as well!

Bluehost India is one of the finest brands in the world of web hosting and is to date approved and recommended by WordPress.org as the best in the business when it comes to WordPress. Their understanding about not just WordPress and WooCommerce but about web hosting and the internet industry, in general, makes them one of the most coveted brands out there to do business with.

So, as a web dev or a business person, If you are looking to boost your revenue and want to make the most out of it, you will be pleasantly surprised at the deals that Bluehost India is offering. With this Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale, Bluehost India is giving up to a 70% discount on their web hosting suite. The sale begins on Monday, 22nd November 2021 and goes on till 30th November 2021.

Here are the discount details:

The Bluehost India sale is offering discounts, across all their plans, so make sure you grab these offers at deals that are worth a steal.

Shared and WordPress hosting

On the Shared and WordPress hosting plans, Bluehost India is offering a huge discount and now with the slashed prices, both Shared and WordPress hosting will start at Rs.149/month for 36 months (3 years).

This includes everything that they have in their plans such as;

100+ WordPress themes

Free domain name

50 GB SSD storage

SSL protection

100+ free stock image library, and others

VPS hosting

For those who want to build a website for more than just blogging and want to choose a VPS plan, there is something great in store for them as well. The discounted VPS plans will be starting at Rs. 1159/month for 36 months (3 years) and you will be availing of everything that their ultimate plans give you, such as;

4 cores, 3TB bandwidth

120GB SSD storage

Access control for the servers

FTP file management

Multi-server management

SSH, and the ability to customize your .htacess, cron jobs, etc.

Not to mention free domain for 1 year, 30-day money-back guarantee, and 24/7 support.

Dedicated server hosting

Bluehost India has been well known for its WordPress hosting plans but the dedicated servers are gaining an equal amount of popularity and momentum as a preferred choice among web devs, and medium-large businesses. This Black Friday, Bluehost India’s dedicated server plans will be starting at Rs. 6499/month for 36 months (3 years). The best part about this plan is that Bluehost India will be giving;

8 cores at 2.2GHz

Starting with 8 GB RAM and 500GB mirrored SSD storage

Not to mention one free domain (for the first year), with SSL, root access, and RAID storage to make this deal even sweeter.

WooCommerce hosting

For eCommerce enthusiasts, there are amazing deals on WooCommerce hosting. The offer on their standard plans is ideal for those who want to start with a new online business with WooCommerce. The Woocommerce plans start at Rs. 799/ month for 36 months (3 years) with;

Unmetered SSD storage

Free SSL

Downtime monitoring

Website traffic analysis

Email marketing tools, and shipping integrations including RazorPay payment gateway

So, get yourself a woocommerce plan and begin your eCommerce business with ease.

Website Builder

If you are looking to build your own website with website builders, then there is something for you as well. Bluehost India’s deals for the website builder are starting as low as Rs.99/month for 60 months (5 years) and Rs. 159/month for one year term. That is a lucrative deal for any website builder pros out there or anyone who is even just about starting with website builders. With these plans, you can build an unlimited number of websites including;

Hosting

Unlimited SSD

Free SSL certificate

Free domain for one year

Not to mention the quick-start smart AI themes, 100+ free stock image libraries to choose great images from, drag and drop builder, and mobile responsive themes. With this, you can rest assured that you are starting off your website-building journey in a very frugal and effective manner.

Website Design and Marketing Services

If you have already chosen a type of hosting and the website you want, no sweat. With the website design plan, you can Start designing the website with our Website design and SEO guidance service at just Rs 1999. You can also rely on Bluehost for your web design needs where we will Design and Develop your website for just Rs 8000. This offer is special for the Black Friday promo sale.

Usually, people have an idea of the kind of website they want to design with their inside pages reflecting the color, tone, and style guide of their business. With this plan, we take all of your understanding into consideration and design the pages as you want.

All in all

Consider this as a once-in-a-year kind of deal where you can leverage the offers to your own benefit and start your web hosting journey smoothly. It is a no-brainer that there will be 24/7 support, 99.9% uptime, and high speed for hosting provided with any of the plans that you purchase. Just bear in mind, once again that these offers will be valid from Monday, 22nd November 2021 till Tuesday, 30th November 2021.

Here is hoping that you have understood the details of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals that Bluehost India is offering. If you have any further doubts or queries regarding this, please feel free to put your questions in the comment section and we will answer them. Till then, have a fun Black Friday Sale this year, and hope that your website makes lots of business for you!

