In a dramatic twist, the regulatory troubles at Gensol Engineering Ltd. (GEL) have sent shockwaves through one of India’s most promising clean mobility startups—BluSmart, an all-electric ride-hailing platform. What was once hailed as a shining example of India’s electric mobility future is now at the center of customer outrage and operational uncertainty.

Credits: Hindustan Times

SEBI’s Bombshell and the Jaggi Connection

The turmoil began when the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) issued an interim order against Gensol Engineering and its promoters, Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi, banning them from participating in the securities markets effective immediately.

According to SEBI’s findings, Anmol Singh Jaggi is accused of diverting company funds for personal gains—an allegation that not only tarnishes Gensol’s image but casts a long shadow over BluSmart, where Anmol is also the co-founder and a key decision-maker.

Though BluSmart and Gensol are separate entities, the common promoter has made the public wary of their interconnectedness—particularly regarding funding, governance, and operational integrity.

Customer Complaints Erupt Across Major Cities

The impact has been immediate and visible. BluSmart users across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru—its three main markets—have taken to social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) to voice their frustration.

“Unable to book cabs with BluSmart, seems it’s over for them. All good things come to an end. #Gensol,” posted a Gurugram-based property dealer.

Others reported being locked out of bookings, sudden cancellations, and non-responsiveness from customer service. A significant number have also demanded full refunds of their wallet balances, citing loss of trust.

A Silence That’s Too Loud?

So far, BluSmart has remained silent on the matter. While media outlets like Hindustan Times have reached out for a statement, there has been no official response at the time of writing.

For a company built on the promise of transparency, sustainability, and modernity, radio silence during a crisis is only adding fuel to the fire. Customers are left wondering: If the app doesn’t work and the money’s stuck, is this the end?

A Fall From Grace?

Just months ago, BluSmart was riding high. The platform was expanding rapidly, had secured international partnerships, and was lauded for being India’s first all-electric ride-hailing service that actively reduced urban pollution while offering a premium commuting experience.

Unlike its combustion-engine rivals, BluSmart owned its EV fleet and charged customers through a prepaid wallet system, which made operations smoother and more predictable. However, that very wallet model now stands exposed, with users unable to retrieve their balance amid the operational freeze.

Questions Linger on BluSmart’s Future

As the dust settles on SEBI’s crackdown, the following questions loom large:

Is BluSmart financially insulated from the regulatory action against Gensol?

Will investors continue to back a company whose co-founder is facing serious charges?

Can BluSmart recover trust, especially with no communication during a public crisis?

Some experts believe that unless BluSmart quickly distances itself from its embattled co-founder and brings in independent governance, its future could be in jeopardy. Others warn that if wallet refunds aren’t processed quickly, the company might face legal backlash from customers.

Final Thoughts: A Cautionary Tale?

BluSmart’s current crisis is more than just a PR setback—it’s a stress test for corporate governance in India’s startup ecosystem. When founders span multiple ventures, accountability becomes complex. BluSmart may not have committed any wrongdoing directly, but the perception of instability is already doing the damage.

With no statement yet from the company, all eyes are now on BluSmart’s next move. For its loyal users and stakeholders, the hope is that this story doesn’t end with another promising startup becoming collateral damage in a promoter-led scandal.