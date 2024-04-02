Gearheads, buckle up for some potentially sad news. The beloved BMW 4 Series coupe, along with its convertible and Gran Coupe siblings, might be facing retirement after the current generation. This comes from a report by BMW Blog, citing inside sources at the German automaker.

The 4 Series, which traces its roots back to the 2013 F32 generation, has carved a niche for itself as the sportier, two-door counterpart to the practical four-door 3 Series. Known for its sleek design and powerful engines, the 4 Series, particularly the high-performance M4, has been a popular choice for driving enthusiasts.

Streamlining BMW’s Lineup: The Evolution of the 3 Series and the Rise of Electric Coupes

So why the potential axe? The report suggests the culprit might be the upcoming next-generation 3 Series, codenamed Neue Klasse. With a focus on a more streamlined design language, the new 3 Series is rumored to blur the lines between itself and the 4 Series. This overlap could make having both models redundant in BMW’s lineup.

However, there’s a silver lining for fans of electric coupes. The report claims the i4 badge, which currently applies to the electric version of the 4 Series, will survive. This suggests that BMW might be focusing its efforts on offering an electric alternative in the sporty two-door segment.

The potential demise of the 4 Series reflects a broader trend within the auto industry. German carmakers, known for their wide range of options, are streamlining their offerings. This is likely due to a number of factors, including the increasing costs of development, tightening emissions regulations, and the need to invest in electrification.

The Uncertain Future of the 4 Series: Transitioning Towards Electrification

Mercedes-Benz provides a similar example. They recently merged the C-Class and E-Class coupe ranges into a single CLE model. Additionally, reports suggest the slow-selling CLS four-door coupe might also be getting the boot. The news of the 4 Series’ potential retirement is significant for a few reasons. Firstly, it signifies the evolving landscape of the car market, where a focus on efficiency and electrification might trump niche offerings like sporty coupes. Secondly, it highlights the pressure on carmakers to optimize their resources and avoid redundancy within their lineups.

However, it’s important to note that this is still just a report. BMW hasn’t officially confirmed plans to discontinue the 4 Series. The report itself mentions that the decision could be reversed. What does this mean for you, the car enthusiast? If you’ve been eyeing a 4 Series, there’s no need to panic just yet. The current generation is still very much alive and kicking. It just received a facelift in early 2024. This means you’ve got ample time to find the perfect 4 Series for your needs.

Looking ahead, the future of the 4 Series remains uncertain. But one thing is clear: The electric i4 seems poised to be the torchbearer for sporty BMW coupes in the electric era. Whether this electric alternative will capture the hearts of driving enthusiasts in the same way the gasoline-powered 4 Series has, only time will tell.