BMW to start testing ONE’s long range battery in its iX electric SUV

Our Next Energy(ONE) will have two types of battery cells, where one has advanced chemistry with more energy storage. It will have a range of 600 miles (965 km). BMW will be testing the long-range battery for its iX electric SUV.

ONE stated that the prototypes will be completed by this year-end. They aim to reduce the usage of traditional EV battery materials like graphite, nickel, lithium, and cobalt. ONE founder and chief executive, Mujeeb Ijaz said that they are testing various electrode chemistries in Gemini and also evaluating possible tradeoffs in energy, cost, and sustainability.

The battery is to have three different sizes, offering different production versions and prices. It will include a low-end version with the same cost as the current traditional cobalt- and nickel-based batteries, “if not a little lower” as stated by Ijaz. Besides BMW, ONE is also working with other companies to test its Gemini battery.

In March, a $65 million funding round was led for BMW’s corporate venture. Various other investors include Couture Management, Assembly Ventures, Volta Energy, Flex, and Breakthrough Energy Ventures. Back in December ONE states that the Gemini battery’s early prototype was retrofitted in a Tesla Model S Sedan. It is said to have delivered 750 miles (1,200 km) of range. This is well in excess of than expected, and more than the original Tesla battery.

ONE Batteries

One has focused on long-range battery development since 2020. It is being developed for long-range, and also has safety, using sustainable materials. These materials will be packed with more energy into a smaller package. The costs are also to be reduced. BMW executive said that their company is looking for opportunities “to integrate ONE’s battery technologies into models of our future BEV (battery electric vehicle) product lineup.”

The Dual-Chemistry label on ONE’s Gemini battery refers to the pairing of two different types of battery cells, each with a different purpose. The “Traction” portion has cells that use a lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) cathode, known to have a lower energy density than chemistries based on cobalt, nickel, manganese, or aluminum. LFP batteries are rare in North America, but common in Chinese EVs. Their use of cheap and easily available iron in the cathode leads battery analysts to suggest LFP cells will surge in popularity as their energy density rises, even though it remains below that of advanced cobalt-nickel cells.

The LFP “Traction” cells will provide close to 99 percent of the vehicle’s overall miles, Ijaz said, while the “Long Range” cells kick in for the 1 percent of usage that requires extreme power, reducing stress on and deterioration of the LFP cells.