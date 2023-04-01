boAt Wave Flex Connect – Launched: Specification, Features and Pricing

The boAt Wave Flex Connect smartwatch appears to be an attractive option for those looking for an affordable yet feature-packed wearable device in India. With its Bluetooth calling feature, bright display, and a range of health and fitness features, the smartwatch is sure to catch the attention of many consumers.

boAt Wave Flex Connect – What does it feature?

The smartwatch is made of metal, and its 1.83-inch square display includes a 240×280 pixel screen resolution and a layer of 2.5D curve glass to provide a clean and sharp display. Moreover, customers may modify the appearance of their wristwatch by selecting from over 100 watch faces.

With its variety of sports modes, the Wave Flex Connect makes it simple for users to keep track of their daily activities and meet their fitness objectives. Further health functions include a heart rate sensor, sleep tracker, SpO2 meter, stress tracker, a breath control mode for breathing exercises, and others.

Skin-friendly silicone bands in a variety of hues, including Active Black, Cherry Blossom, and Deep Blue, are included with the smartwatch. Among other things, users may take advantage of cricket scores, weather updates, and notifications from other applications.

With a 240mAh battery that can last up to 10 days on a single charge, the smartwatch is convenient to use, and its quick charging feature ensures it can be charged in just 2 hours. Additionally, the boAt Wave Flex Connect is rated IP68 for water and sweat resistance, making it suitable for outdoor activities.

boAt Wave Flex Connect – What is its pricing?

At a retail price of Rs 1,499, the boAt Wave Flex Connect is a compelling option in the market and is likely to compete with other affordable smartwatches like the NoiseFit Crew and the Fire-Boltt Rocket. The smartwatch is available for purchase through the company’s website and Flipkart. Overall, the boAt Wave Flex Connect smartwatch is an excellent option for those looking for an affordable yet feature-packed wearable device in India.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, the boAt Wave Flex Connect smartwatch seems like a promising addition to the affordable smartwatch market in India. With its attractive features like Bluetooth calling, multiple sports modes, health tracking features, and voice commands, it offers great value for its price. The watch’s metallic build and over 100 watch faces also make it a stylish accessory for any outfit. Whether you’re looking to track your daily activities or simply stay connected on the go, the boAt Wave Flex Connect smartwatch is worth checking out. So, head over to the company’s website or Flipkart to grab your boAt smartwatch today!