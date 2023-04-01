OnePlus Nord 3 Latest Leaks and Rumors are out!

Popular smartphone manufacturer OnePlus recently unveiled its two newest models: the high-end OnePlus 11 and the mid-range OnePlus 11R. Since these two models are already available, rumors surround the introduction of the more expensive Nord 3 and the mid-range OnePlus Nord CE 3. According to leaks, the Nord CE 3 will look like its predecessor, the Nord CE 2, but with some improved features.

Popular leaks for OnePlus Nord CE 3 Smartphone

Because to its outstanding features and reasonable price, the OnePlus Nord series has become quite popular among fans of smartphones. A number of new features and advancements over its predecessors are promised by the impending Nord CE 3 and Nord 3, which are no exception. Fans’ anticipation for the formal announcement from OnePlus is growing as a result of the leaks and speculations around these products.

A 6.72-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate is anticipated to be an improvement over the Nord CE 3’s forerunner. Moreover, the Snapdragon 782G processor, an upgrade from the MediaTek Dimensity 900 seen in the Nord CE 2, is said to be included. The gadget is anticipated to have up to 256GB of storage and up to 12GB of RAM, giving you more than enough room for all of your needs.

The Nord CE 3’s camera system may contain a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera, a reduction from the 64MP primary camera of the Nord CE 2. Moreover, a 16MP selfie camera may be present. It is predicted that the battery would feature a 5,000mAh capacity and an 80W fast charging rate, which is speedier than the Nord CE 2’s 65W SuperVOOC charging rate. The Nord CE 3 may also include an in-display fingerprint reader and OxygenOS 13, an Android 13 operating system.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 may debut in July alongside the OnePlus Nord 3, which may also be known as the OnePlus Ace 2V, according to leaks. Although it was previously anticipated to have 150W fast charging, the Nord 3 may include a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, up to 16GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and 80W fast charging.

Conclusion:

The upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 3 and Nord 3 have generated a lot of buzz in the smartphone community, and many enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating their official release. While leaks and rumors have provided some insights into the potential specifications and features of these devices, it is important to wait for official confirmation from OnePlus before drawing any conclusions.