Imagine Marketing, the parent company behind India’s popular wearables and audio brand boAt, has confidentially filed draft documents with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO). This marks the company’s second attempt at going public, after shelving a ₹2,000 crore IPO plan in 2022 due to uncertain market conditions.

The new filing, submitted under SEBI’s confidential pre-filing route, allows Imagine Marketing to privately assess market interest and regulatory feedback without revealing sensitive details to the public until a later stage. This route offers companies like boAt a tactical advantage: they can take a “wait and watch” approach and formally launch the IPO only when market conditions are more favorable.

What Is Confidential Pre-Filing?

The confidential pre-filing process, introduced by SEBI in 2022, enables companies to file a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) without immediately making it public. This helps businesses keep their fundraising plans under wraps, avoid market speculation, and minimize reputational risk if they later choose not to proceed.

The move by Imagine Marketing aligns with a growing trend among Indian companies. Giants like Tata Capital, PhysicsWallah, and even Swiggy and Vishal Mega Mart have adopted this strategy in recent times. However, confidential filing is not a guarantee of an IPO — companies like Tata Play and OYO also used this route but ultimately opted not to list.

Flashback to the 2022 IPO Plan

Back in January 2022, Imagine Marketing filed for a ₹2,000 crore IPO. The structure included a ₹900 crore fresh issue and an ₹1,100 crore offer-for-sale (OFS) by existing shareholders. However, rising inflation, interest rate hikes, and global uncertainties prompted the company to pause its public debut.

Since then, boAt has continued to grow in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) space, cementing its position as a Gen Z favorite for stylish, affordable audio products and wearables. This renewed IPO plan signals the company’s confidence in both its financial readiness and brand strength.

Aman Gupta’s Wisdom: PMF Before Profit

As boAt prepares to potentially list, its co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer Aman Gupta had some words of wisdom for India’s startup ecosystem. Speaking at Startup Mahakumbh in New Delhi, he emphasized the importance of achieving product-market fit (PMF) before aggressively scaling or spending.

“I’ve seen a lot of companies shut down because they didn’t find PMF but spent money like they did,” Gupta said.

“First have the product-market fit, then you can spend on other things.”

His message was clear: don’t confuse funding with validation. boAt itself is a case study in building a brand by focusing deeply on customer preferences and pricing strategies before chasing high burn marketing or flashy valuations.

Why This IPO Matters

A successful IPO by Imagine Marketing could mark a turning point for India’s consumer tech and D2C ecosystem. Here’s why it matters:

Benchmark for D2C Brands: If boAt pulls this off, it will set a template for other homegrown D2C brands aiming for public markets.

Validation of Frugal Innovation: boAt’s growth has been largely driven by strong branding, low-cost manufacturing, and understanding Indian consumers — not excessive fundraising.

Retail Investor Buzz: With a well-known brand and a vocal founder, boAt could attract significant interest from retail investors who recognize the brand from their own pockets and playlists.

The Road Ahead

Whether or not Imagine Marketing proceeds with the IPO, its confidential filing sends a strong signal: boAt is ready for the next level. With lessons learned from its earlier attempt and a stronger grip on its product and market, the company is better positioned to navigate the complexities of a public listing.

For now, all eyes are on SEBI’s response, market sentiment, and the company’s next move — but one thing’s for sure: boAt has tuned into the right frequency.