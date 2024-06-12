Navigating Turbulence

In May, Boeing faced another tough month, with just four new plane orders. This slump marked the second straight month without any new orders for its popular 737 Max. The shadow of a safety incident in January, when a side panel malfunctioned mid-flight, still looms large. The recent figures, unveiled on Tuesday, only intensified existing safety concerns and triggered federal investigations. Many whistleblowers voiced worries about the overall quality of Boeing’s aircraft, adding to the company’s woes.

In contrast, European competitor Airbus had a more promising month, securing net orders for 15 planes in May. While Airbus initially received 27 orders, 12 were later canceled. Boeing’s modest performance, coupled with Airbus delivering 53 jetliners in May, underscores the uphill battle Boeing faces in the market.

The absence of 737 Max orders for the second consecutive month raises red flags about the aircraft’s safety and reliability. Aerolineas Argentinas’ cancellation of a Max jet order further dampened Boeing’s sales, leaving the company with just three net sales for the month. This setback deepens the challenge of maintaining customer trust.

Financial Strain

The dwindling order numbers had an immediate impact on Boeing’s financial health, with Boeing Co. shares dropping by 3% in afternoon trading. This downward trend follows a lackluster April, where Boeing only reported seven sales, none of which were for the Max.

Hope on the Horizon?

Despite the gloomy outlook, Boeing pins hopes on the upcoming Farnborough International Airshow to turn the tide. Traditionally, this event serves as a platform for major aircraft deals. However, Boeing faces hurdles, as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) continues to impose production limits on its 737s due to safety concerns.

FAA Scrutiny and Whistleblower Allegations

The FAA’s restrictions stem from safety incidents like the Alaska Airlines mishap in January. Whistleblowers accuse Boeing of cutting corners to speed up production, compromising aircraft quality and safety. Reports of falsified inspection records on some 787 Dreamliner jets further tarnish Boeing’s reputation.

Deliveries and Challenges

Despite challenges, Boeing delivered 24 jetliners in May, including 19 Max jets. Notable customers included Ryanair and Alaska Airlines. However, Airbus outpaced Boeing, delivering 53 planes during the same period.

Facing Reality

While Boeing secured a substantial order from American Airlines in March for 85 737 Max 10 planes, FAA approval for passenger service is pending. This order remains a rare bright spot in an otherwise tough year for Boeing.

Year-to-Date Performance

Boeing’s overall orders in 2024 have significantly declined compared to the previous year, down 36%. The decline, including a sharp drop from a record monthly order in December 2023, reflects the industry’s uncertain landscape amid rising passenger demand.

Impact on Finances

Reduced delivery numbers in May further strained Boeing’s financials, with just 24 jets delivered compared to 50 in May 2023. Since most revenue from aircraft sales is realized upon delivery, these figures significantly impact Boeing’s financial results.

Market Response

Boeing’s stock took a hit, declining over 3% following the latest figures, contributing to a year-to-date drop of about 30%. Despite the challenges, Boeing maintains a substantial backlog of over 5,600 orders, offering some resilience amidst the downturn.

Boeing faces an uphill battle as it tackles safety concerns, regulatory scrutiny, and dwindling orders. Restoring confidence in its flagship 737 Max will be pivotal for its recovery. The upcoming Farnborough International Airshow presents an opportunity for Boeing to regain momentum, but ongoing investigations and FAA restrictions underscore the hurdles ahead.