Bombay Play secured $1.5 million from Leo Capital

Bombay Play, a gaming startup, has now secured $1.5 million in its Pre-Series A funding round. The investments came in from the Leo Capital, along with the angel investor and co-founder of Livspace, Ramakant Sharma.

According to the report, Bombay Play will be using the funds for hiring talent and geographically expanding its reach.

Dinesh Singh, Venture Partner, Leo Capital, said, “India has emerged as one of the top gaming hubs of the world within a matter of years. In a young country with half of the population below the age of 25, a company like Bombay Play has the potential to bring in fresh and exciting gaming content. We hope that this investment will help them in bettering their capabilities and collaborating with the best gaming talent around the world.”

Ramakant Sharma, Co-founder of Livspace, added, “Bringing friends and family together has become even more pertinent in the wake of the pandemic and lockdown. The content offered by Bombay Play shows us how games will evolve to become a more integrated part of our social lives. Bombay Play has proven itself to be one of the most innovative game-makers in India, and I am extremely happy to be a part of their journey to becoming leaders in gaming globally.”

Comments

comments