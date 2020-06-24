8 Tips in Using Mezzanine Floors Effectively

A mezzanine floor is a raised stand-alone structure of steel platforms that stands independent of the main structure and is often reinforced by steel columns. It is the raised platform between the floor and ceiling of a building. The floors are cost-effective strategies for increasing the floor area within a building. The platforms allow for useful addition of floor area from wasted air space normally found above the working and storage areas. The use of a mezzanine floor increases the space available for use while eliminating the expense of rebuilding or relocating your business premises. There are different ways of effectively utilizing mezzanine floors that depend on whether the building is residential or commercial.

1. Warehousing

A business normally has periods of when they are busy and others when they are not as busy as used to. High demand for the products can lead to chaos in an otherwise well-run depot. One mistake can lead to a series of errors due to overcrowding. An increase in demand and lack of storage can cause a breakdown of the normal processes affecting performance. A well designed warehouse will make use of the vertical space solving these issues and ensuring a streamlined operation. The use of a mezzanine floor to increase the warehouse area will ensure that employees know where to find what they want and can take care of incoming and outgoing inquiries faster. This works to improve clients’ satisfaction and also saves time. The use of the floors can effectively expand the capacity of the warehouse without necessarily renting new space.

2. Production and Manufacturing

A business starts typically small, but as it grows, the number of employees and production increases steadily, leading to a problem in accommodating the entire production unit in the same space. Mezzanine floors are very effective in solving this problem by building walkways that enable easy travel of staff from end to end reducing disruptions. Weight is also a critical factor when the company is expanding, and the use of strong steel to reinforce the mezzanine floor ensures that heavy loads can be endured while still maintaining safety.

3. Office

It is expensive to rent out space, and the available space may be utilized, leaving little space for clients and office work. The limited space can significantly affect business operations. To avoid conducting meetings in coffee shops and hotels, a mezzanine floor can be constructed on the business premises that serve as a cheap alternative to building new offices. The mezzanine floor can create space for phone calls and paperwork and allow s[ace for meeting clients and visitors.

4. Retail

Perception is everything when it comes to the retail business, and that’s why companies spend millions in advertising and branding to convince shoppers to come to their stores. Things like music, cleanliness, and proper lighting attracts clients and also forms part of the first impression. This goes a long way in subconsciously influencing clients buying decisions. A well-stocked shop encourages the customer to stick around instead of looking for the things they need elsewhere.

Mezzanine floor can be used to solve this problem by adapting the space to suit the business needs. Space that was unsuitable for use can be converted to multiple levels for commercial use. The space can have limitless uses so long as there is no disturbance, including dedicating it to be a customer service area, cafe, or other purposes. The new offices can be designed to match the company colors and furnishings making them attractive and contributing to positive branding

5. Create a Walk-In Wardrobe

Mezzanine floor can be used to create a walk-in closet. This ensures there no wastage of space while making use of the available space.

6. Create a Secluded Reading Area

If you love to enjoy your own time in a secluded area away from everyone else, the mezzanine floor can help you create your secluded place where you can be away from your family. This space can be used for reading and doing other works that need concentration.

7. Create a Bedroom

Mezzanine floor can utilize the vertical space in a room, allowing space to be converted into a bedroom. The high ceilings help make the bedroom look stylish.

8. Create a Recreational Room

If you have kids in the house or there are many occupants, the mezzanine floor can be used to create space for recreational activities like playing indoor games. The floor can also be converted into a home theater where you can unwind after a long day or just when you want to relax.

