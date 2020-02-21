Booming Startups in India in the Education Space

The evolution of the Ed tech Industry is of great significance in a country like India, where the IT industry has shown tremendous growth with the GDP in recent years. This sector is attracting a lot of innovative entrepreneurs and huge investments from funding agencies. There are around 2 million primary and secondary schools, 37,000+ colleges and 750+ universities in India. Along with institutions facilitating education, there are 3,500 ed tech startups that currently exist in India that brought forward a technological revolution.

The Ed Tech startups in India have convinced the teachers and parents, that technologies like AI, VR, blockchain and STEM (Science Technology Engineering Maths) Labs, can be a part of overall learning mechanism of a student. The early Ed tech startups like Byju’s, NoPaperForms, Leverage Edu, etc. have led the disruption in the education space in India. It is estimated that the Indian ed tech Industry is expected to reach around $1.96 Billion markets by 2021. The blog aims to list down names of Booming Startups in India in the Education Space.

Byju’s

Founded by Byju Raveendran (Think and Learn Tech Pvt. Ltd) in the year 2015, Byju’s is an e-learning startup in India. One of the largest education companies and the creator of India’s largest K12 learning mobile application, Byju’s has become an extremely engaging, advanced & effective learning programming interface for students of primary and secondary schools and competitive exams like IAS, JEE, NEET, CAT, GMAT, and GRE. The learning app of Byju’s makes use of rich animations, interactive simulations, original content, and engaging video lessons from best teachers of India.

Adda247

India’s largest edtech platform which caters to 40+ million users in a year, Adda247 started in the year 2016, which provides a comprehensive online learning platform for aspirants of government job exams in India. Ranked at number 1 position, Adda247 is among the top education based apps in India. This edtech company manages Adda247 Youtube channel bankersadda.com, Career Power, and Adda247 Android App.

NoPaperForms

Funded in the year 2016, NoPaperForms is one of the leading enrolment management solution providers in India, which helps institutions automate their marketing and admission processes from enquiry till enrolment. Unmatched engineering services, great technology, differentiated products are the added advantages provided by NoPaperForms along with admission process requirements at cost-effective and flexible ways to its clients.

College Dekho

One of the popular Ed Tech startups which offers both B2C and B2B solutions, College Dekho provides a new age college search portal that allows students to explore educational courses and colleges across India. Founded in the year 2010 by Ruchir Arora, College Dekho is a unique universities discovery platform, which connects education seekers with education providers, offering information related to courses, colleges, entrance exam details, scholarships, and related topics.

Merit Nation

Started in the year 2009 by Pavan Chauhan, Merit Nation is India’s largest online learning platform for school children of classes I-XII across leading educational boards (CBSE, ICSE, etc.). Merit Nation is one of the booming startups in India, which offers high-quality study material & tests to Proficiency Tests & Olympiad Packs for specific exam requirements.

College Dunia

Started with an idea of BITS Pilani Alumni Sahil Chalana in the year 2014, College Dunia is one of the leading edtech startup for students not only in India, but across the globe. College dunia is a large-scale search engine for parents, students are Edu-industry players, who want to know the information related to various colleges and universities of India and abroad. Their website Collegedunia.com provides a database for 25000+ colleges and 6000 courses categorized in different streams like Arts, Management, Medical, Engineering and various other diverse fields. The daily updates of competitive exams like JEE, NEET, CAT, GMAT, IAS and other important exams are also available on the website.

Apart from the above leading and growing ed-tech startups of India, given below is a list of other ed-tech startups:

AptusLearn

AskIITians

Careers360

Edurev

Gradeup

ExtraaEdge

Levelapp

Hope the blog has a list of booming startups in India in the Education Space and provided the present state of India in the Education space with the help of facts.

