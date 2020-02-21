Ola Takes Big Step To Improve Passenger Safety

Hot on the heels of the announcement of their expansion into the UK, Ola, on Wednesday announced its partnership with the Bangalore City Police, which they hope will bolster security measures and safety for their customers.

A big step towards safety! Proud to collaborate with @BlrCityPolice to enable real-time ride monitoring & information sharing through our in app emergency button. Our technology integration to open doors to safer transportation in our cities. #SaferBengaluru @CPBlr @deepolice12 pic.twitter.com/FOeTE3yAeZ — Ola (@Olacabs) February 20, 2020

The Bangalore-based rideshare company took to Twitter to announce the collaboration. The technology will enable “real-time ride monitoring and information sharing” through the use of the in-app emergency button. This comes not long after Uber India announced a similar partnership with the Delhi Police

Delhi, we’ve come together so you never feel alone in a crisis. Partnering with @DelhiPolice and the Himmat Plus app to ensure that help arrives sooner on the road. @DCPIGI #SafetyNeverStops pic.twitter.com/CHxBFsyOc1 — Uber India (@Uber_India) February 19, 2020

When announcing its entry into London, the company was sure to highlight its collaboration with DriveTech and global selection experts, Mercer, in order to monitor “driver risk assessment” and provide a secure experience for its English customers.

However, concerns surrounding safety are still relevant in the Indian context, and as such, Ola hopes that this collaboration with the Bangalore City Police will be the first step to delivering a safer service.

Comments

comments