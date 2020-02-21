Log In Register
Lost your password?

A password will be e-mailed to you.
Home

Ola Takes Big Step To Improve Passenger Safety

AvatarDev Chinnappa
BusinessIndia NewsNews

Hot on the heels of the announcement of their expansion into the UK, Ola, on Wednesday announced its partnership with the Bangalore City Police, which they hope will bolster security measures and safety for their customers.

The Bangalore-based rideshare company took to Twitter to announce the collaboration. The technology will enable “real-time ride monitoring and information sharing” through the use of the in-app emergency button. This comes not long after Uber India announced a similar partnership with the Delhi Police 

When announcing its entry into London, the company was sure to highlight its collaboration with DriveTech and global selection experts, Mercer, in order to monitor “driver risk assessment” and provide a secure experience for its English customers.

However, concerns surrounding safety are still relevant in the Indian context, and as such, Ola hopes that this collaboration with the Bangalore City Police will be the first step to delivering a safer service.

Comments

comments

No more articles

Send this to a friend