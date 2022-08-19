Bored Ape NFT again strikes the headlines, as one among the club goes for over a million dollars

Yuga created BAYC, is a series of Bored Ape NFTs

The Bored Ape Yacht Club created by Yuga Labs, is nothing but a club which has 10,000 unique Bored Ape NFTs, which are powered on Ethereum Blockchain. Bored Ape NFTs are surely getting popularity in the digital asset industry as a whole and fortunately are not confined only to NFT market place.

The Golden Fur Ape sold for $1.5 Million, making headlines

Recently, from the BAYC, one of the NFTs called the Golden Fur Bored Ape, was purchased by an already existing member of the club for $1.5 Million or 777Eth. The news spread and made headlines due to the prevalent market condition. The bearish market did not necessarily influence the purchase as the investor spent a big amount to acquire the NFT. The sale made it clear that there are many investors such as Vis.ETH who believe in NFTs and more so in BAYC and are willing to spend millions of dollars to acquire them.

Bored Ape NFT – 5383!

Bored Ape #5383, also known as the Golden Fur Bored Ape NFT, has six distinct features, including angry eyes, a lumberjack shirt, and a bored-appearing, unshaven mouth and many more. This Bored Ape is ranked over 300th position for the rarest Bored Ape NFTs.

The popularity for the club, especially among celebrated people

BAYC has been gaining more popularity as the NFT market place gains more traction from people spread across the globe. Not only normal people, many actors, stars and famous personalities are also making their bets on BAYC, which is certainly pleasing and heartening to witness for the industry.

Some of the examples may be Seth Green paying around $300k to find out his missing bored ape. Madonna pinned for Ape #3756. Justin Bieber is also among the famous personalities, who owns Bored Ape NFT collection.

Writers Insights:

According to me, the growth of the digital asset industry as a whole is heartening and pleasing. Though the market crashed and millions of dollars were lost, the investors, especially the investors who are celebrities are contributing towards the development of the industry which is truly commendable.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

What do you think about the rising trend for NFTs, especially Bored Ape NFTs? Share your thoughts in the comment section below. If you find the content informative, then please make sure to spread it across your friends and family