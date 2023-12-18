Global consumer electronics giant Bose has made a strategic move by acquiring a minority stake in the Delhi-based smart wearables brand, Noise. The undisclosed investment marks Noise’s transition from a bootstrapped entity to one with external capital infusion, opening new avenues for growth and collaboration.

The investment by Bose is part of a larger Series A funding round for Noise, which is anticipated to fortify the company’s position in the market. According to Amit Khatri, Co-founder of Noise, the funding signals the end of the brand’s bootstrapped journey and introduces strategic benefits through the partnership with Bose.

Noise’s Journey: From Bootstrapped to Funded

Founded in 2014 as a tech accessory company by Amit and Gaurav Khatri, Noise transitioned to the smart wearables space in 2018. The brand remained bootstrapped and profitable for nine years, reporting a remarkable 126% growth in revenue and a 7.35% rise in profit in FY22. The recent funding from Bose marks a pivotal moment in Noise’s trajectory.

One of the key advantages of Bose’s investment is the potential for Noise to enter various international geographies. Leveraging Bose’s global presence, Noise aims to expand its footprint beyond India. While specific regions were not disclosed, the partnership is expected to facilitate Noise’s global ambitions, tapping into diverse consumer markets.

According to Khatri, the partnership with Bose extends beyond a mere monetary investment. It holds strategic significance, offering Noise access to Bose’s research and development (R&D) capabilities. This collaboration positions Noise to benefit from Bose’s technical expertise, fostering innovation in the audio space and aligning with evolving consumer preferences.

Bose’s involvement in Noise is poised to drive innovation in the audio technology landscape. With a focus on strengthening research and design, the collaboration aims to introduce cutting-edge products that cater to the dynamic demands of consumers in the Indian market. The infusion of Bose’s expertise is anticipated to elevate Noise’s offerings to new heights.

Bose’s Confidence in Noise

Nicholas Smith, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Business Development at Bose, expressed confidence in the strategic investment, emphasizing Noise’s leadership in the wearables category and its deep understanding of customers. The partnership is seen as an opportunity to bring new and differentiated products to the growing market in India.

Noise’s financial performance in FY22, with a substantial revenue growth of 126%, underscores its market resilience and consumer appeal. The company’s plans for FY23 include targeting a revenue of Rs 850 crore and expanding into the eyewear segment, demonstrating ambitious growth goals supported by the recent investment.

How Bose and Noise Can Thrive Together

The collaboration between Bose and Noise sets the stage for a mutually beneficial partnership. As Noise gains access to Bose’s resources and global reach, Bose taps into the innovation and understanding of consumer preferences that Noise brings to the table. The article explores the collaborative potential and synergies that can drive success for both entities.

In conclusion, Bose’s strategic investment in Noise marks a transformative moment for both companies. Beyond the financial infusion, the collaboration holds the promise of driving innovation, expanding market reach, and creating cutting-edge products in the smart wearables and audio technology space.