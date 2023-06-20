Boult Crown R Pro jas been launched – Your Stylish Companion

Here, style and technology converge in the world of the Boult Crown R Pro smartwatch. The newest product from Boult Audio has been introduced, delivering a variety of thrilling features for less than Rs 3,000. Prepare yourself to learn more about this extraordinary smartwatch, which combines style, practicality, and cutting-edge technology to make it the perfect pick for both tech and fitness fans.

Exquisite Design and Stunning AMOLED Display

Get ready to be dazzled by the Boult Crown R Pro’s opulent appearance. This smartwatch’s zinc alloy metal frame conveys elegance and toughness. The device’s 1.43-inch Super AMOLED display, with its 466 x 466-pixel screen resolution, vibrant colors, and clear graphics, is its standout feature. Your watch face will be illuminated with an astounding 600 nits of brightness, making it visible in direct sunlight. Make use of the Always-on-Display (AOD) function to keep vital information close at hand while personalizing your look with one of the more than 150 watch faces available.

Seamless Connectivity and Calling Convenience

With the Boult Crown R Pro’s cutting-edge connection capabilities, you can stay connected while on the road. With the help of this smartwatch’s single-chip Bluetooth (version 5.2) Calling capability, you may easily place and receive calls. You can access your dial pad, sync contacts, and even examine recent call records right from your wrist thanks to the dedicated microphone and speaker. You may now stay connected wherever you go with the utmost ease.

Elevate Your Fitness Journey

The Boult Crown R Pro is more than simply a fashionable accent. It also serves as a dependable exercise and health companion. You can keep track of your health habits and make wise decisions by using tools like the 24-hour heart rate monitor, SpO2 monitor, period tracker, and sleep tracker.

Additionally, the wristwatch provides breathing exercises to help you unwind and monitors crucial fitness indicators like calories burnt, steps walked, and distance traveled. With over 120 sports modes, including running, badminton, cycling, and more, all conveniently accessed through a dedicated button, you can step up your exercise regimen. The user-friendly Boult Track software allows you to monitor your progress and evaluate your performance.

Unleash the Power of Convenience

The Boult Crown R Pro brings convenience to a whole new level. You may use the device without interruption for up to 5 days on a single charge, which offers you uninterrupted connectivity. Find My Phone, smart notifications, sedentary and water intake reminders, music and camera controls, and AI voice help are just a few of the functions available on the wristwatch. The Boult Crown R Pro has you covered whether you’re managing your everyday duties or tracking your exercise objectives. Additionally, you can easily go on any trip without worrying about damage because to its IP67 classification for water and dust protection.

Affordable Excellence: Price and Availability

The Boult Crown R Pro is a compelling option since it combines high-end functionality with an affordable price. It competes with other products on the market, such as the Fire-Boltt Dagger and the Amazfit Pop 3S, at a price of just Rs 2,999. The smartwatch is now available for purchase on Flipkart and the official Boult Audio website. To suit your unique taste, pick from the elegant Frozen Silver, timelessly classic Thunder Black, or vivid Volcanic Orange color choices.

Conclusion

The Boult Crown R Pro smartwatch combines fashion, usability, and value. It is intended to improve your lifestyle with its eye-catching AMOLED display, smooth networking choices, cutting-edge health monitoring functions, and a wide range of useful functionalities. healthy with the Boult Crown R Pro on your wrist to keep fashionable. So, are you looking forward to getting in hands with this new smartwatch by Boult? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comment section below:

