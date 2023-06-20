Google Explores Moving Pixel Production to India

According to reports, Google is looking for suppliers in India to produce its Pixel smartphones, following Apple’s lead in diversifying away from China. With local businesses that have obtained production-related financial incentives from the Indian government, such as Lava International Ltd., Dixon Technologies India Ltd., and Foxconn Technology Group’s Indian unit Bharat FIH, the tech giant has opened exploratory conversations. This potential change would be consistent with India’s ambitions to establish itself as a different manufacturing base and lessen its reliance on China.

Google’s Strategic Move:

Google is looking into options for assembly in India in an effort to lessen its reliance on Chinese manufacturing amid rising worries about supply chain disruptions and geopolitical tensions. Google intends to capitalise on the production-linked incentives offered by the Indian government, which have been effective in fostering domestic manufacturing, by following in Apple’s footsteps. Google’s aim to shift some Pixel production to India, where conversations are already taking place, reflects its long-term vision to diversify its supply chain and take advantage of India’s potential as a manufacturing hub.

Companies Involved:

a) Lava International: Google is considering a number of prospective providers, including an Indian business called Lava. Lava, known for producing inexpensive cellphones, is now a desirable partner for Google’s assembly plans thanks to recent production-related incentives it received from the Indian government. By working with Lava, Google may be able to take advantage of the local manufacturing resources of the business and penetrate the Indian smartphone market.

b) Dixon Technologies: Dixon Technologies, a different nearby Indian business, is in discussions with Google about a prospective partnership in the production of Pixel smartphones. Dixon has a proven track record of creating cellphones for numerous brands as a top producer of consumer electronics and home appliances. Through a relationship with Dixon, Google may have access to the infrastructure and knowledge required to build a strong manufacturing ecosystem in India.

c) Foxconn Technology Group’s Bharat FIH: An enormous multinational manufacturer of electronics, Foxconn, operates in India through its subsidiary Bharat FIH. Foxconn, which has a wealth of experience in smartphone assembly, has played a significant role in the creation of Apple’s iPhone. If Google joins together with Foxconn’s Indian division, it will be able to benefit from its infrastructure and knowledge, hastening the launch of its manufacturing operations there.

Impact of the Move:

a) Boost to India’s Manufacturing Sector: The fact that Google is considering investigating Pixel assembly in India is a big affirmation of the nation’s manufacturing potential. It supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of turning India become a hub for global manufacturing in order to lessen reliance on imports. Increased smartphone manufacture in India could lead to job creation and support the expansion of the regional economy.

b) Diversification of Google’s Supply Chain: Google wants to diversify its supply chain away from China by moving Pixel production there, lowering the risk of geopolitical tensions and interruptions. Utilising several factories would increase Google’s adaptability in the face of unforeseen difficulties and guarantee a consistent supply of its flagship handsets.

c) Market Expansion and Increased Sales: India is a significant expansion market for Google’s services. Although Chinese smartphones have dominated the region’s budget market, Google may gain a competitive advantage from the local manufacture of Pixels. Making Pixels in India would provide Google access to that nation’s sizable consumer market and more affordable price, possibly increasing Pixel sales and boosting its market share.

Conclusion:

Google’s investigation on shifting Pixel production to India demonstrates its dedication to supply chain diversification and lowering reliance on China. Google aspires to capitalise on India’s production-linked incentives and take advantage of the nation’s manufacturing capabilities, following in Apple’s footsteps. Working together with regional firms like Lava and Dixon as well as Foxconn’s Indian division would make it possible for Google to create a strong manufacturing ecosystem in India. By broadening its supply chain and extending its market reach, such a move would not only benefit Google but also help India realise its goal of becoming a major hub for manufacturing.

