Brazilian fan token BFT’s prices dropped by 50% after the semifinal loss

The digital token BFT means the Brazilian fan token was issued by the government of Brazil to promote the Global soccer game also famously called football. The government of Brazil issued these digital tokens last year on 25th August 2021. the Government of Brazil wanted to promote the Global fan base football game with the help of these tokens. the Brazilian government is offering these tokens with the perspective of giving investors and sports fans a special experience towards the football game.

What are BFT tokens issued by brazil?

In the world, Brazil is considered to be one of the leading countries for promoting and inspiring the culture of football games. To continue The Legacy of a football game the Government of Brazil issued these BFT tokens last year on 25th August. The BFT tokens also called Brazilian and tokens are purchased by any football fan over the globe.

The Brazilian government has made the supply of 100 million BFT tokens out of which 30 million are presently sold and are in circulation means these tokens are purchased by football fans and are being traded into the secondary market.

As the Brazil football team lost against the Croatia team in a semi-final football match the prices of these Brazilian fan tokens dropped by 50% in the first few hours after the match and the price again dropped by 56% within 24 hours of the match. The Brazilian football team lost against Croatia in the recent semi-final match when Croatia scored the penalty shootouts after both teams were having the type take on the same 1-1 goal against each other.

The main feature of the Brazilian fan token was that it was allowing the investors and the fans to have the privilege to play their favorite music in the stadium if they are having the maximum number of Brazilian tokens with them. Along with that, the BFT tokens were given some other lucrative options as well.

The BFT token owners were allowed to get a t-shirt signed by Brazilian football players and it was also promised that they might get the opportunity to travel and accompany the Brazilian team if there are reaching the finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Before the start of the World Cup, the prices of these Brazilian fan tokens Rose to their highest price of $1.53 by the end of September. But by the time of writing the price of BFT has come to a negligible price of $0.0910491. With this present price is the total volume of all the Brazilian fan tokens $252,882.