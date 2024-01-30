In today’s breaking news, it is official that Breez Wallet unveils an offline lightning network. Breez Wallet, a prominent player in the Lightning Network (LN) ecosystem, has introduced a groundbreaking solution that facilitates Lightning Network payments even when users are offline. This development addresses a significant limitation in the LN protocol, where both parties traditionally need to be online for a transaction. Breez’s forward-thinking approach aims to streamline LN payments, particularly in scenarios where online connectivity may be a challenge.

The core challenge in LN transactions has been the necessity for both the sender and receiver to be online simultaneously. Breez Wallet has ingeniously utilized its software stack to engineer a solution that allows LN payments to be processed seamlessly, even when the recipient is offline. This technological advancement was demonstrated through an upcoming non-custodial wallet app, showcasing the practicality of the solution using mobile notifications.

Revolutionary Development in Lightning Network Technology

Breez’s Software Stack Solution

Breez Wallet has leveraged its software stack to engineer a solution that facilitates LN payments even when the recipient is offline. The organization demonstrated this breakthrough in an upcoming non-custodial wallet app, utilizing mobile notifications as a key component in receiving payments without requiring active user participation.

Push Notifications Automate Transactions

Roy Sheinfeld, Co-founder and CEO of Breez, explained the technical aspect behind the solution. Breez implemented push notifications in its latest Software Development Kit (SDK), allowing service providers to send messages to the app and receive payments seamlessly, automating the entire process. This marks a significant step towards enhancing user experience by eliminating the need for the app to actively run in the background to receive payments.

Developers’ Involvement and Acknowledged Limitations

Sheinfeld acknowledged that while this solution requires developers to set up notification delivery services, it ultimately results in a smoother user experience. However, he also highlighted the limitations of the current approach, noting its dependency on notification services managed by third parties like Apple or Google. Sheinfeld called for further improvements at the protocol level, recognizing that mobile notifications, while an improvement, are not a universal cure.

Acknowledging the need for developer involvement, Sheinfeld emphasized the importance of setting up notification delivery services for optimal functionality. Despite this requirement, the solution presents a notable advantage as the app no longer needs to be actively running in the background to receive payments, contributing to a smoother user experience.

Looking Forward: Towards a Seamless Lightning Network Experience

The news that Breez Wallet unveils offline lightning network is truly groundbreaking. Breez Wallet’s breakthrough in enabling offline LN payments represents a significant leap forward in the evolution of Lightning Network technology. While challenges and limitations persist, the development opens avenues for enhanced usability and convenience in LN transactions. The industry will be closely watching for further advancements and refinements to make Lightning Network payments even more seamless and accessible.

