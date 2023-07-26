BRICS omits Western countries in recent summit

BRICS omits Western countries in the summit by extending invitations only to 69 leaders encompassing all African heads of state and key political figures from prominent Global South organizations. The group has witnessed overwhelming interest, with over 40 countries expressing a desire to join, and 22 nations have already submitted official applications. This remarkable outreach has been acknowledged by South Africa’s diplomat overseeing BRICS relations, who highlighted the unprecedented scale of interest in the bloc.

BRICS Summit Extends Invitations to 69 Global Leaders

According to City Press, the forthcoming BRICS summit is set to be the largest to date, with invitations already dispatched to 69 global leaders. South Africa will host this year’s summit in Johannesburg from August 22 to 24. The BRICS economic bloc, consisting of Brazil, Russia, China, India, and South Africa, will be in attendance.

Anil Sooklal, the South African diplomat responsible for BRICS relations, disclosed that invitations had been extended to all 54 African heads of state and leaders of significant Global South organizations for the summit. Notably, Western nations like the U.S., U.K., and France have not received invitations. Recently, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed a desire to attend the BRICS summit, but his request faced resistance from Russia.

High Demand for BRICS Summit Invitations: Global Leaders Reach Out to South African President

During a press briefing last week, Sooklal remarked that numerous heads of state have been reaching out to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, expressing their interest in receiving invitations to the BRICS summit.

“President Ramaphosa took a decision to invite the entire [African] continent to the BRICS Plus [summit] as well as all of the political heads of the major Global South bodies. So, in total about 69 leaders have been invited.”

As per Sooklal, the choice of President Ramaphosa to invite all African leaders to the BRICS summit stemmed from the bloc’s significant engagement in Africa. South Africa acknowledged the crucial role of its chairmanship in promoting development on the continent, specifically emphasizing progress on the continental free trade agreement.

Record-Breaking Outreach: BRICS Summit 2023 to Witness Unprecedented Participation

Sooklal emphasized, “We have never experienced such an extensive outreach before,” underscoring the magnitude of this year’s summit. He drew a comparison, stating, “In 2018, we had the presence of all Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) heads of state, along with leaders from the global south.”

Sooklal highlighted the substantial interest from global leaders in participating in the summit, portraying it as a vote of confidence in the BRICS bloc. He clarified that while Western countries were not specifically invited, the BRICS nations remain engaged with the international community to address shared challenges.

Last week, the South African diplomat also disclosed that over 40 countries had expressed interest in joining the BRICS group, with 22 of them having already submitted formal applications. Furthermore, he revealed that discussions during the summit would focus on “deepening interaction in trading local currencies.” Sooklal emphasized that countries are seeking greater flexibility and reduced dependence on the dollar.

The upcoming BRICS summit omits Western countries and promises to be a significant event with unprecedented participation from global leaders, showcasing their confidence in the bloc’s relevance. While Western countries were not invited, the BRICS nations continue to engage with the international community to address common challenges. The summit’s agenda will encompass diverse issues, including fostering development in Africa, advancing the continental free trade agreement, and exploring possibilities for trading in local currencies. With interest from over 40 countries to join the BRICS group, the event serves as a testament to the bloc’s growing influence and efforts to foster a multipolar world order.

