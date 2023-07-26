Kucoin denies mass layoff about rumors 30% workforce reduction

Kucoin denies mass layoff about rumours of a 30% workforce reduction but acknowledged the possibility of “personnel adjustments” in the forthcoming period. KuCoin, the cryptocurrency exchange, has firmly refuted rumours of an impending layoff. They have clarified that the recent staff cuts are part of its normal operations and strategic restructuring efforts to enhance efficiency and maintain a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving blockchain industry.

KuCoin Denies Layoff Plans and Emphasizes Business Expansion Strategy

Rumours about massive job cuts began surfacing on social media and certain news outlets, causing concern among Kucoin’s users, employees, and the cryptocurrency community at large. The company promptly addressed these rumours, underlining that the actual scale of staff reductions was significantly lower than what had been reported.

A KuCoin spokesperson informed Cointelegraph that the exchange had not taken any measures towards implementing the rumoured layoff plans. The spokesperson emphasized that any potential staff cuts are aligned with the company’s broader strategy to facilitate business development and expansion.

“As part of the company’s business development and semi-annual employee performance review, there might be some personnel adjustments as needed, which is a normal process in organizational development.”

In response to the layoff speculations, KuCoin CEO Johnny Lyu took to Twitter on July 25 to assure the community that the exchange continues to function seamlessly. Lyu clarified that any prospective workforce adjustments would be conducted as part of a semi-annual employee performance evaluation, emphasizing the importance of staying “competitive and dynamic” in the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency sector.

KuCoin’s Clarification in Light of Misleading Claims by Independent Journalist

KuCoin’s response came after independent journalist Wu Blockchain made a post on July 25, asserting that the exchange was planning to lay off 30% of its employees due to a strict Know Your Customer (KYC) policy in the United States, resulting in decreased profits.

Subsequently, Wu Blockchain retracted the claims when CEO Johnny Lyu confirmed that the staff reductions were, in fact, a routine aspect of the company’s performance appraisal process.KuCoin refrained from specifying the exact percentage of staff to be cut and the specific roles that might be affected by the restructuring.

The cryptocurrency exchange disclosed that it presently has approximately 1,000 employees globally, with CEO Johnny Lyu asserting that this number is steadily growing.

Cryptocurrency Market Turmoil: Industry Heavyweights Resort to Workforce Reductions

The cryptocurrency market’s downturn in 2022 prompted major players such as Binance, Coinbase, and Kraken to implement substantial workforce reductions. Binance reportedly laid off over 1000 employees since May 31 of that year, while Coinbase reduced its staff by 18% in June 2022, followed by an additional 20% in January 2023.

Similarly, Kraken released 1,100 employees in November 2022, which accounted for roughly 30% of its workforce at that time. However, recent data from March 2023 indicates a potential deceleration in the rate of layoffs across the crypto industry.

As the crypto market continues to evolve, it is evident that various exchanges, including Binance, Coinbase, and Kraken, have faced similar challenges and implemented workforce reductions. Despite these challenges, recent data suggest a potential slowdown in layoff rates across the crypto industry, indicating possible signs of stabilization.

As Kucoin denies mass layoff they have clarified that the recent workforce adjustments are part of its regular operations and strategic restructuring efforts. The company aims to enhance its efficiency and maintain a competitive edge in the fast-paced cryptocurrency industry. The response from KuCoin comes in the wake of misleading claims by an independent journalist, and CEO Johnny Lyu’s reassurances have put to rest concerns surrounding the matter.

Also Read: Nambia crypto exchange regulation marks a significant milestone!

Comments

comments