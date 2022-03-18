Bridgestone Reports a Ransomware Attack on a Subsidiary in the United States.

Bridgestone Corp (5108.T), a Japanese tyre manufacturer, announced on Friday that its U.S. subsidiary had been struck by a ransomware attack, just weeks after Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) suppliers reported similar attacks.

Bridgestone Americas said third-party unauthorized access was gained on Feb. 27, leading the company to shut down its computer network and production at its North and Middle American operations for roughly a week.

The incident was ultimately discovered to be a ransomware attack, according to the company, which declined to offer further specifics, including ransom claims and the consequences of the production suspension.

Bridgestone, which supplies Toyota and other car manufacturers with tires and other automotive components, said the network was later reconnected after a thorough security review.

The news comes just two weeks after Denso Corp (6902.T), Toyota’s primary supplier, discovered unlawful access to a group company that handles sales and engineering in Germany via a ransomware attack.

Late last month, another Toyota supplier was hacked, leading Japan’s largest carmaker to halt domestic manufacturing for one day on March 1, affecting about 13,000 vehicles.