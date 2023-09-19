Bringing the Lowdown on the Best Amanita Gummies

The Amanita muscaria mushroom, often known as the fly agaric, is one of the best-known mushrooms on the planet. It is famed for its bright red (though sometimes orange) cap with white spots. It is typically found in forest areas, although it’s best if you’re a foraging expert because it bears a passing resemblance to certain dangerous fungi.

It is usually sold in dried form, but not everyone is keen on the taste or texture. This is where amanita gummies come in. This product offers a more convenient way to consume the mushroom. However, not every brand that sells amanita products is trustworthy. That’s where this article comes in! It highlights the best amanita gummies from brands you can rely on.

First, though, let’s learn more about amanita gummies and their effects.

What Are Amanita Gummies?

As the name suggests, amanita gummies are an edible form of the Amanita muscaria mushroom. What happens is that manufacturers extract the most abundant compounds from the mushroom before adding them to a gummy mixture.

As far as amanita is concerned, the most important compounds are ibotenic acid and muscimol. When the mushroom is freshly picked, it contains a large amount of ibotenic acid. This is said to be neurotoxic, and ingesting it could lead to a host of unpleasant side effects, such as vomiting, nausea, and dizziness.

This is why it’s really important to decarb amanita before using it. Decarbing, short for decarboxylation, is a fancy term for removing a carboxyl group (COOH) from a molecule. When it comes to amanita, decarbing helps transform its ibotenic acid content into muscimol, which is linked with more pleasant effects.

No brand is likely to completely remove ibotenic acid, and that’s okay. A small amount of the compound is fine and shouldn’t cause too many issues. What you want is a substantial amount of muscimol. The easiest way to see if a brand does its job is to check for third-party lab reports. This documentation lets you see whether there’s lots of lovely muscimol and minimal ibotenic acid.

How Can They Affect You?

So, why should you try one of the best amanita gummies on this list? Well, first up, don’t expect to start tripping in the same way as you would after using a shroom. Amanita muscaria is not a magic mushroom because it doesn’t contain psilocybin. Therefore, you won’t have the same experience as you would with a shroom.

That’s not to say that you won’t feel some big-time effects. Some users claim they still get hallucinations after using amanita. Certainly, there’s a chance that you will have visual distortions, colorful hallucinations, and changes in perception when it comes to time and space!

There’s also a possibility that you’ll get feelings of relaxation and euphoria, too. Some users point out that sedative effects are likely. You might feel like you’re drunk.

However, adverse effects include nausea and vomiting, not to mention confusion and delirium. There’s even a chance of increased saliva production, sweating, and heart rate changes. The effects can last for several hours, although the most intense sensations occur after a couple of hours.

Who Sells the Best Amanita Gummies?

Now that I’ve given you a decent overview of what this mushroom is all about, it’s time to unveil the sellers of the best amanita gummies. I have chosen to provide the #1 brand first, and there are five companies featured in total.

1 – Premium Jane

First up, we have one of the best-known CBD sellers on the market. It recently decided to move into the amanita gummies market, and it has proven a great choice. It sells the best Amanita muscaria gummies, each of which contains 500mg of the extract. They are available in a berry-mango flavor that is, frankly, gorgeous.

There are eight gummies in each container, and the brand offers free shipping when you order from the United States. It is worth remembering that amanita is legal in the U.S., barring Louisiana, which has banned the substance.

2 – VidaCap

Next on the list of best Amanita muscaria gummies is VidaCap, another world-class brand. It is known for selling other mushrooms, such as lion’s mane and reishi. However, its foray into the amanita gummies field is most welcome.

Its delicious fruity flavored gummies go down a treat, and each piece contains 500mg of the extract. As the brand uses pectin, its amanita gummies are suitable for vegans. By the way, VidaCap’s 30-day satisfaction guarantee also offers welcome peace of mind.

3 – Trusted Mushrooms

The Trusted Mushrooms brand makes some big claims about its amanita gummies. According to the company, its patented technology increases bioavailability by up to 10x. This happens because the tech breaks down the chitin in the mushrooms, unlocking its compounds.

So, while each gummy has 500mg of extract, Trusted Mushrooms claims that there’s the equivalent of 5,000mg in each piece. While this is great news in theory, it is difficult to prove. By the way, this brand also sells amanita e-liquid!

4 – SporesMD

When you go to this brand’s website, you have several amanita gummy choices. Its Psychedelic Blend gummies don’t contain psilocybin despite the name. Instead, you benefit from 300mg of a “psychedelic complex” per piece, which consists of l-theanine, lion’s mane, cordyceps, and an amanita blend.

There are several other products to consider. The Amanita muscaria tincture contains up to 2,000mg of extract, while the muscimol gummies have around 10mg of the compound apiece.

5 – Our Wunderland

Last on our list is Our Wunderland, a brand that apparently gets its amanita from Lithuania, a place that has a thriving ecosystem, according to the brand. It lays on the psychedelic imagery a little thick, considering the fact that amanita doesn’t contain psilocybin.

Its amanita gummies contain 500mg of extract apiece, and there are five in each container. They come in a strawberry nectarine flavor. If you want a little extra kick, consider the brand’s watermelon-flavored gummies, which add 10mg of delta-9 THC to each piece. Please note that D9 is prohibited in numerous states and plenty of countries. Thus, there’s a chance it won’t be shipped to your location.

Final Words on the Best Amanita Gummies

There’s plenty of controversy surrounding the Amanita muscaria mushroom. The fact it doesn’t contain psilocybin means it is legal in most places, in stark contrast to magic mushrooms, which are illegal in a large percentage of the world. The legality of amanita means that a growing number of brands are getting involved in the marketplace.

The problem here is the lack of regulation at present, which means pretty much anyone can open a ‘shop’ and start selling amanita. The result is a slew of low-grade products that you’d be a fool to put into your body.

I hope that this article on the best amanita gummies brands has proven useful. These are companies that have a better reputation than the average. However, that being said, the top two brands are a fair amount better than the rest. So, while this is a top five list, I recommend sticking to the first two.

Premium Jane and VidaCap are known for selling high-quality products and should be your first, perhaps only, stop when searching for the best amanita gummies.