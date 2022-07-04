British Army’s Twitter and YouTube accounts restored after hack

On Sunday, June 3, the British Army got back all controls over their Twitter and YouTube accounts. This was following a brief hack of the accounts where they were used to publish posts regarding non fungible tokens, along with cryptocurrencies.

Following the supposed hacking. videos came up on the YouTube channel which were seemingly about cryptocurrency, alongside image of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Moreover, the feed of the Twitter account looked like a page full of retweets of many posts linked to NFTs. NFTs are mainly a type electronic artwork intended for investments.

Subsequently, the Army provided confirmation for the ‘breach,’ stating that it considered issue of information security ‘extremely seriously.’ Further on, they added that they were in the process of resolving the problem in the pages. Latest reports specify that both accounts on the platforms have been restored to its previous state.

A spokesperson of the British Army stated how though the issue had been resolved, they were in the middle of an investigation, and any further comment would come across as ‘inappropriate.’ Currently, it is still unclear as to who was behind the hack, which also involved renaming of accounts.