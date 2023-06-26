British National Receives Prison Sentence for Twitter Hack Bitcoin Scam

In a landmark case that sent shockwaves through the cybersecurity world, a British citizen was sentenced to prison for orchestrating a high-profile Twitter hack, which involved impersonating prominent figures such as President Joe Biden and billionaire Warren Buffett in a Bitcoin scam. The scheme resulted in significant financial losses for unsuspecting victims and raised serious concerns about the vulnerability of social media platforms to cyberattacks.

Individual Behind Twitter Account Breaches Targeting US Officials and Business Leaders Receives Prison Sentence

A British national has been handed a five-year prison sentence for his involvement in a high-profile Twitter hack that specifically targeted the accounts of prominent American politicians and business leaders. This breach was among several charges brought against him, including cryptocurrency theft and victim cyberstalking.

The sentencing follows the guilty plea of Joseph James O’Connor, who admitted his participation in various online schemes, including the Twitter hack that involved impersonating notable figures such as former US President Barack Obama, President Joe Biden, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and billionaire investor Warren Buffett. The intention behind these impersonations was to promote a Bitcoin scheme, as reported by Bloomberg.

After being extradited from Spain in late April, the 24-year-old British citizen pleaded guilty to the charges. During the sentencing hearing held in Manhattan on Friday, the individual, known by the online alias “PlugwalkJoe,” expressed deep remorse for his actions.

Addressing U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff, O’Connor stated, “I am ashamed of my deeds and deeply sorry to all the victims of my crimes. I acknowledge the foolish and disgraceful nature of my actions.” In the courtroom, he further pledged, “I am committed to never again breaking the law.” “I want to live a life with meaning, not the idiotic, empty, hermit life I was living.”

Sentencing Considerations and Additional Charges in O’Connor’s Case

Considering O’Connor’s relatively young age and his autism, Judge Rakoff determined a five-year sentence, despite the prosecution’s request for seven years. The judge also acknowledged that O’Connor would receive credit for the 23 months he had already spent in custody before the sentencing.

In addition to the Twitter hack, the defendant admitted to his involvement in a separate crime where he stole more than $794,000 from a cryptocurrency company based in Manhattan. This was achieved through a SIM-swapping technique, targeting certain company executives. As part of the plea agreement, O’Connor has agreed to forfeit the abovementioned amount.

“According to Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, O’Connor utilized his advanced technological skills with malicious intent. These included executing a sophisticated SIM swap attack to pilfer substantial amounts of cryptocurrency, hacking into Twitter accounts, conducting intrusions into computer systems to take control of social media platforms, and even engaging in cyberstalking against two victims,” the report stated, referring to the time of O’Connor’s guilty plea.

The guilty plea also involved O’Connor admitting to involvement in a “swatting” incident targeting a 16-year-old girl during the summer of 2020. In this incident, he made false reports to the police, alleging that the girl had intentions of shooting people, and subsequently made threats against members of her family. The report further outlined that O’Connor had sent similar threatening messages to a high school, a restaurant, and a sheriff’s department.

In conclusion, a British national has received a five-year prison sentence for his involvement in a high-profile Twitter hack that targeted the accounts of prominent U.S. politicians and business leaders. The guilty plea and subsequent sentencing occurred following the individual’s extradition from Spain. The defendant expressed remorse for his actions during the hearing and promised not to break the law again. The judge considered factors such as the defendant’s young age and autism in reaching the sentence. Additionally, the accused admitted to stealing a significant amount of cryptocurrency through a SIM-swapping attack and engaging in cyberstalking. The case highlights the potential consequences of cybercrimes and serves as a reminder of the importance of cybersecurity measures in the digital age.

Also Read: Chinese Nationals Arrested in Libya for Running Covert Crypto Mining Operation.

Comments

comments