Chinese Nationals Arrested in Libya for Running Covert Crypto Mining Operation

In a recent crackdown on illicit activities, Libyan authorities have apprehended dozens of Chinese nationals who were found to be operating an illegal cryptocurrency mining farm. This incident of Chinese nationals arrested in Libya highlights the global reach and underground nature of cryptocurrency operations, as well as the growing concerns surrounding their legality and environmental impact.

According to local reports, Libyan authorities have reportedly arrested approximately 50 Chinese nationals in the city of Zliten for their alleged involvement in operating a cryptocurrency mining facility. Cryptocurrency mining is strictly forbidden under Libyan law. Law enforcement officials in Libya have revealed that the mining operation, which was located in an abandoned iron factory, has been successfully dismantled.

Libyan Authorities Uncover Illegal Crypto Mining Operation, Detain 50 Chinese Nationals

On June 23, 2023, The New Arab released a report that the Libyan attorney general’s office had made an official statement regarding the apprehension of 50 Chinese nationals engaged in cryptocurrency mining operations in Zliten.

Attorney General Siddiq Al-Sour provided compelling visual evidence, such as photographs and videos, demonstrating the existence of the mining facility situated in the eastern region of Tripoli province. Additionally, preceding the arrest of the 50 Chinese individuals, ten individuals connected to the operation had already been detained two days earlier.

Libyan Attorney General’s Office Raises Concerns and Seeks Expert Assessment in Illegal Crypto Mining Case

According to middleeasteye.net’s report, the Libyan attorney general’s office has voiced its apprehension regarding the cryptocurrency mining operation, emphasizing that it violates the law. The use of high-energy devices to mine cryptocurrencies is highlighted as a significant concern. Furthermore, Libyan officials are actively seeking experts to assess the impact on the public interest. Although both sources confirm the arrest of 50 individuals, no information is available regarding the exact number of machines dismantled during the operation.

“The mining setup comprised an intricate network of interconnected components, encompassing digital conversion systems, data servers, fans, and high-voltage refrigerators,” stated staff writers at middleeasteye.net.

In defiance of the official ban on cryptocurrency mining in Libya, the country remains an appealing destination for miners due to its highly favorable energy conditions. With electricity costs as low as $0.004 per kilowatt hour (kWh), equivalent to less than one U.S. cent, it continues to attract mining operations. Notably, in 2021, Libya achieved the highest Bitcoin production rate compared to other African regions, despite the prohibition. Similarly, China, where crypto mining is also prohibited, maintained a significant 20% share of the global hashrate as of May 2022.

Legal Ambiguity and Environmental Concerns

While the precise legal status of cryptocurrencies varies from country to country, Libyan authorities considered the operation to be unauthorized and a threat to national security. The proliferation of these mining farms has raised concerns about their environmental impact, mainly due to their high energy consumption. Crypto mining farms require an immense amount of electricity to power the computational processes necessary for mining cryptocurrencies, often leading to a strain on local power grids and contributing to carbon emissions.

The investigation into the illegal mining farm involved cooperation between Libyan authorities and international law enforcement agencies, including counterparts in China. The collaboration aims to tackle cross-border criminal activities and establish a more coordinated approach to address the growing challenges posed by the global crypto industry. It is a testament to the international recognition of the need for robust regulation and oversight to combat illicit activities associated with cryptocurrencies.

The Chinese nationals arrested in Libya and involved in an illegal cryptocurrency mining operation in Libya serve as a stark reminder of the global challenges surrounding the crypto industry. The incident highlights the need for comprehensive regulation and international cooperation to combat illicit cryptocurrency-related activities. With concerns over the environmental impact of crypto mining and the strain it places on local power grids, governments worldwide are grappling with finding sustainable solutions. As Libya continues to attract miners due to its advantageous energy conditions, authorities face the ongoing task of enforcing the ban on crypto mining while seeking ways to protect the public interest and ensure a secure and sustainable digital economy.

