Broadcom’s Acquisition of VMware Receives European Commission Approval

After conducting thorough investigations and taking appropriate measures, the European Commission has granted approval for the American chipmaker Broadcom to proceed with its acquisition of the cloud computing firm VMware, valued at 61 billion dollars

VMware, a company based in Palo Alto, California, has a substantial business presence in the European Union. When Broadcom announced its acquisition of VMware for 61 billion dollars in 2022, concerns were raised about the potential negative impact on competition in the global supply and market.

As concerns about the acquisition grew, the antitrust watchdogs of the European Union and the United Kingdom initiated a comprehensive investigation into the deal. The European Union’s antitrust watchdog subsequently discovered that if Broadcom successfully acquires VMware, it would negatively impact competition in the global market for Fibre Channel Host-Bus Adapters (FC HBAs).

The investigations revealed that after the acquisition, competitors in the market might face difficulties in producing components that are as compatible as the ones manufactured by VMware.

To address this concern of decreasing competition in the market, Broadcom provided assurances of interoperability, ensuring that VMware software would be compatible with software produced by competitors such as Marvell and other potential rivals.

Furthermore, the company also committed to providing access to the source code for its existing and future FC HBA drivers through an open-source license. These licenses would be permanent and cannot be revoked, ensuring that Broadcom upholds its promises.

After considering the assurances and commitments made by Broadcom and VMware, the European Commission determined that the proposed acquisition, with the modifications provided, no longer posed concerns regarding competition.

With the European Commission giving its approval for the multi-billion dollar acquisition deal, the next significant hurdle for Broadcom is to obtain clearance from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), the antitrust watchdog in the United Kingdom.

A few months ago, the CMA decided to expand its investigation into the deal with more scrutiny. However, the authority has not yet provided any clear indication regarding its decision.

Broadcom believes that its acquisition of VMware will actually enhance competition in the market. The company states that the deal will foster increased competition and innovation in the field of cloud computing. Broadcom has offered a remedy to ensure interoperability, which is a fundamental principle that will be maintained throughout the transaction.

With regulatory approvals from various countries, Broadcom anticipates completing the acquisition by the end of its fiscal year 2023. The company has already obtained merger clearance in Australia, Brazil, Canada, South Africa, and Taiwan.

In a statement, the company expressed its enthusiasm for maintaining constructive cooperation with regulators worldwide.

