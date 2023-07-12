Samsung’s OLED ultrawide monitor available for $500 off on Prime Day

If you’ve been patiently waiting for an opportunity to invest in a high-end OLED monitor, your wait might be over with the prime day sale right around the corner. Samsung, known for its premium quality displays, is offering a significant discount on its large format monitors during Amazon’s Prime Day discount period. In particular, the 34-inch Odyssey OLED G8 is now available at a much more reasonable price of $999.99 instead of the previous $1500. In this article, we’ll delve into the specifications of the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 monitor and compare it with Alienware’s offering.

Credits: Samsung

Specifications of the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 Monitor:

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 G85SB boasts impressive specifications that make it a tempting choice for both gamers and professionals. It features a 34-inch screen with a 3440×1440 resolution, offering an immersive ultrawide curved display with a 21:9 aspect ratio. The monitor’s fast 175Hz refresh rate ensures smooth visuals, provided your computer can handle pushing that many frames. Additionally, its response time of just .03 milliseconds ensures minimal motion blur. The stylish design includes a slim base and RGB lights in a ring on the rear, adding a touch of flair to your setup.

Comparison with Alienware’s Ultrawide Curved OLED:

Samsung’s OLED G8 G85SB monitor shares many specifications with Alienware’s ultrawide curved OLED, which is also currently discounted. Both monitors offer the same resolution, refresh rate and response time which provides users with a similar visual experience. However, there are some notable differences. The Samsung monitor includes a USB-C port with 65 watts of charging power, making it more compatible with modern laptops. On the other hand, it offers only one USB-C downstream port for accessory attachment, while Alienware may have more versatile connectivity options. Additionally, the Samsung monitor requires mini-adapters for its single HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort connections which may inconvenience some users.

Companies Involved: Samsung and Amazon’s Prime Day:

Samsung is a well-known manufacturer of cutting-edge devices and high-quality displays. They hope to give clients a remarkable visual experience with the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 monitor for gaming, video creation, and more. On the other hand, Amazon’s Prime Day is an annual sales event that provides its Prime members with substantial discounts on a variety of products. Samsung is able to reach a wide client base and entice new customers with a tempting deal by taking part in Prime Day.

Possible Impact of the Move:

The discounted price of the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 monitor during Amazon’s Prime Day is likely to have several impacts. Firstly, it provides an opportunity for consumers who have been waiting for a price drop to buy a high-end OLED monitor. The reduced price tag of $999.99 makes it much more affordable and accessible to a wider audience. This move by Samsung may lead to increased sales of the monitor as customers snatch this opportunity on Prime Day.

Furthermore, the comparison with Alienware’s offerings highlights the unique features of the Samsung monitor. These include the USB-C port and Tizen-based streaming app platform. These features make it a versatile option, appealing not only to PC and laptop users but also to those looking for a standalone TV-like experience. Samsung’s inclusion of Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and the Tizen platform suggests their willingness to expand the monitor’s functionality beyond traditional PC usage, catering to the evolving needs of this generation.

Conclusion:

The Samsung 34-inch Odyssey OLED G8 monitor’s Prime Day deal presents a compelling opportunity for those seeking a high-end display. With its impressive specifications and reduced price, it offers a visually immersive experience for gamers, professionals, and entertainment enthusiasts. The comparison with Alienware’s monitor emphasizes Samsung’s unique features, such as the USB-C port and streaming capabilities. As consumers flock to take advantage of this deal, Samsung stands to increase its market presence and satisfy the diverse needs of its customers. If you’re in the market for a premium OLED monitor, now is the time to seize this offer.

Comments

comments