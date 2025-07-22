Bryan Johnson, the eccentric billionaire entrepreneur behind one of the most talked-about longevity experiments in the world, has announced that he is seriously considering shutting down or selling his anti-aging startup, Blueprint. Johnson, who has made headlines for his obsessive and data-driven approach to slowing down the aging process, now says that running the business is more trouble than it’s worth and that it conflicts with his deeper philosophical goals.

Johnson, 47, has spent the last few years living as a human guinea pig under “Project Blueprint,” a meticulous and extreme health regimen designed to reverse his biological age. The program reportedly costs him over $2 million (roughly ₹17 crore) annually and includes everything from strict vegan diets to plasma transfusions, MRIs, and tracking hundreds of biomarkers.

Blueprint, the company that emerged from this personal mission, sells wellness products inspired by Johnson’s lifestyle such as a ₹4,700 “longevity mix” drink and a ₹3,600 mushroom-based coffee alternative called “Super Shrooms.” It was created, he says, largely out of demand from friends and followers who wanted access to his curated health protocols.

But now, Johnson is singing a different tune. In a candid interview with Wired, he revealed his growing disinterest in running Blueprint.

“Honestly, I am so close to either shutting it down or selling it,” Johnson said. “I don’t need the money, and it’s a pain-in-the-a** company.”

The Rise of a New Belief System: “Don’t Die”

Johnson’s public pivot appears to be driven in part by his newfound religious initiative, which he has dubbed “Don’t Die.” He officially announced the founding of this belief system in March via X (formerly Twitter). The religion, while still loosely defined, is centered around the principle of resisting death and extending human life perhaps indefinitely.

In his view, operating Blueprint has become a distraction from this more existential mission.

“People see the business and give me less credibility on the philosophy side,” he said. “I will not make that trade-off. It is not worth it to me.”

This statement reflects a deeper philosophical conflict that Johnson seems increasingly unwilling to ignore. As a person who built his public identity around optimizing the human experience and defeating aging, he now wants to shift from selling supplements to leading a movement.

A Business Under Pressure

Despite Johnson’s claim that he doesn’t care about the money, Blueprint has not been a smooth ride financially. Earlier this year, The New York Times reported that the company was missing its break-even point by at least $1 million per month, citing internal documents, interviews with employees, and court records. The report suggested that Blueprint was hemorrhaging funds despite its high-profile visibility and celebrity endorsements.

Johnson responded to various aspects of the NYT article but pointedly avoided discussing the company’s financial state. However, in his recent Wired interview, he addressed it more directly:

“We are break-even, and I’ve said that publicly many times. We’ve had profitable months, we’ve had loss months.”

Even if Blueprint is no longer operating at a loss every month, Johnson’s willingness to walk away from it suggests a broader disenchantment with the venture. He emphasizes that the business has moved far away from his original intent, which was simply to help friends and followers gain access to his health regimen.

Johnson’s dilemma reveals a paradox that many entrepreneur-influencers face: the tension between commerce and credibility. As he tries to position himself as a prophet of longevity and anti-death philosophy, he fears the commercial side is hurting his public perception.

The brand “Blueprint” while successful in some respects has become a double-edged sword. Though it gave him a platform to share his health practices, it also branded him as a marketer of wellness products, rather than a visionary shaping the future of human health and longevity.

That concern is not trivial. In the world of science, philosophy, and existential thought, being associated with profit-making often leads to skepticism and diminished trust. Johnson appears ready to sacrifice the commercial engine in order to protect his intellectual and spiritual integrity.

Whether Blueprint is sold or shuttered, it’s clear that Bryan Johnson’s focus has shifted dramatically. His new religion, Don’t Die, may sound provocative or even eccentric, but it reflects a genuine desire to tackle aging and mortality not just as biological challenges, but as existential problems.

He continues to be one of the most fascinating and polarizing figures in the tech and wellness space. By making himself the test subject of radical anti-aging experiments, he has pushed boundaries and invited both admiration and ridicule.

Now, by moving away from business and toward belief, Johnson is doubling down on his identity as a modern-day crusader against death not with products, but with principles.

Bryan Johnson’s contemplation of quitting Blueprint isn’t just about burnout or business fatigue. It’s a strategic exit from capitalism, at least in the conventional sense. He’s signaling a new chapter, one where he aims to redefine what it means to live and perhaps never die.

Whether this next move cements him as a visionary or a cult figure remains to be seen.