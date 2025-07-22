Do you want to buy shares in an IPO like Figma? Follow the guide to know how you can buy the Figma IPO and more about it. We shall also discuss it and what we can expect from it in the coming years. So, let us begin.

About Figma IPO

After a long wait, Figma is finally going public. The cloud-based design platform is aiming for a valuation of up to $16.4 billion in its NYSE debut under the ticker “FIG”. As of now, they plan to raise around $1 billion by offering nearly 37 million shares, which are priced between $25 and $28 respectively. This highly anticipated IPO follows the collapse of their $20 billion acquisition by Adobe due to some hurdles. While that tended to give it a halt in a way, it’s expected to bring in a better momentum into the tech IPO market, which is seeing a rebound with recent successful listings. You can expect the listing to take place soon, the exact date of which is yet to be public.

Is buying the Figma IPO fruitful?

Figma, the popular collaborative design software company, is now set to go public on the NYSE. After its $20 billion acquisition by Adobe fell through, it is now aiming for a valuation of up to $16.4 billion in its independent IPO, which is expected to set records. The company plans to raise about $1 billion by offering roughly 37 million shares, which we just discussed above. So, all in all, one can get a chance to build while being a part of it, and it can turn out to be a fruitful investment.

How to buy a Figma IPO?

If you want to buy a Figma IPO share, then there are multiple things that you need to take care of. Besides all the considerations, here are the steps that can help you do so –