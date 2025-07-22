Do you want to buy shares in an IPO like Figma? Follow the guide to know how you can buy the Figma IPO and more about it. We shall also discuss it and what we can expect from it in the coming years. So, let us begin.
About Figma IPO
After a long wait, Figma is finally going public. The cloud-based design platform is aiming for a valuation of up to $16.4 billion in its NYSE debut under the ticker “FIG”. As of now, they plan to raise around $1 billion by offering nearly 37 million shares, which are priced between $25 and $28 respectively. This highly anticipated IPO follows the collapse of their $20 billion acquisition by Adobe due to some hurdles. While that tended to give it a halt in a way, it’s expected to bring in a better momentum into the tech IPO market, which is seeing a rebound with recent successful listings. You can expect the listing to take place soon, the exact date of which is yet to be public.
Is buying the Figma IPO fruitful?
Figma, the popular collaborative design software company, is now set to go public on the NYSE. After its $20 billion acquisition by Adobe fell through, it is now aiming for a valuation of up to $16.4 billion in its independent IPO, which is expected to set records. The company plans to raise about $1 billion by offering roughly 37 million shares, which we just discussed above. So, all in all, one can get a chance to build while being a part of it, and it can turn out to be a fruitful investment.
How to buy a Figma IPO?
If you want to buy a Figma IPO share, then there are multiple things that you need to take care of. Besides all the considerations, here are the steps that can help you do so –
- Work with Underwriters– If you have an account with one of the investment banks underwriting the IPO it can serve beneficial here. With that, you might be able to express interest. IPO shares are highly sought after, often prioritizing institutional clients which can help you do better.
- Check with Your Brokerage to know more– Even if your current brokerage isn’t a lead underwriter, they might still receive a small allocation of shares. Ask them if they’ll be participating and if you can place an order.
- Buy on the Open Market– This asks you to wait and then make a decision. For most individual investors, the easiest way is to wait until Figma begins trading on the NYSE under the ticker “FIG.” Now one has to open a brokerage account, fund it, then search for the stock and place a buy order once it goes public.
- Expect yourself to be patient– IPOs can be very volatile, especially in the beginning. Therefore, it takes time to understand how it’s working. You must consider waiting a few days or weeks to see how the stock performs before jumping in.