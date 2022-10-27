Budget smartphone by OnePlus – Nord N300 5G launched officially

Chinese smartphone maker, OnePlus has launched a new Nord smartphone within their entire Nord lineup. Unlike other OnePlus smartphones, this Nord phone didn’t make its way to launch in global markets but only in the US. This new OnePlus Nord N300 5G smartphone has been launched as a successor model to the previously launched Nord N200 smartphone.

If you are also looking for a new budget-friendly smartphone, then we would definitely say that this new OnePlus smartphone can be a great choice for you to go with. Let’s now take a deep look into what this OnePlus Nord N300 5G features.

OnePlus Nord N300 5G – What is its specification?

Let’s start with the specification side of the OnePlus Nord N300 5G, here on the design side, this smartphone features a vertically housed rear camera setup which looks very similar to the Redmi 11 series smartphone.

On the front side, we will see a bigger 6.56-inch display on the front side which will be supporting a peak resolution of HD+ and also a peak refresh rate of 90Hz. Compared to the previous year’s model, the OnePlus Nord N200 smartphone featured Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC onboard.

Although the display used in this smartphone is not an AMOLED screen instead it is an LCD panel that won’t support an in-display fingerprint sensor, so OnePlus has gone with adding a dedicated fingerprint sensor on the power button of the smartphone.

For this new successor, we will see OnePlus shifting to the new MediaTek chipset which will be the new Dimensity 810 SoC. This chipset will be coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and then internal storage of up to 64GB. However, you will also get a storage expansion option by using a microSD card.

In the camera department, we will see a 48MP rear camera setup on the backside which has been aligned alongside a 2MP depth sensor as well. To provide you with better selfie shots, this smartphone will be featuring a 16MP selfie shooter in the front.

Alongside other specifications, on the battery side also we will see an upgrade as here OnePlus claims that this new OnePlus Nord N300 5G comes with a bigger battery of up to 5,000 mAh in capacity and this bigger battery will be coupled with a faster-wired sharing of up to 33W. On the software side, this smartphone will be coming with the latest Android 13 onboard which will be having the taste of the latest OxygenOS 13.

OnePlus Nord N300 5G – Launch Price

Talking about the pricing side for OnePlus Nord N300 5G, this smartphone has been launched only in US markets for $228 which translated to around Rs. 18,000 in India.