Google Pixel G10 to launch alongside with Pixel 7 series

Recently, we saw the Google Pixel 7 series making its way to the headlines. This smartphone was launched with all the latest flagship-level specifications was launched for great pricing. After the official launch of the smartphone now again the technology giant, Google appeared in the headlines after a new leak about Google Pixel G10 had shown up.

Talking more about this Google Pixel G10 smartphone, the technology giant has been working towards bringing a high-end smartphone that will be inspired heavily by the Pixel 7 Pro lineup.

This leak comes out from a popular tipster from 91mobiles in collaboration with Kuba Wojciechowski, where they said that this smartphone has been codenamed as G10 and it is said to be the predecessor variant of the Pixel 8 series. Let’s now take a deep look into the issue.

Google Pixel G10 Smartphone – Leaks and Rumors

As we mentioned, we got these leaks and rumors coming from a popular tipster 91mobiles with Kuba Wojciechowski, where they said that this new Pixel G10 smartphone will be coming in the same size as the Pixel 7 Pro.

This new smartphone will be coming with a bigger 6.7-inch in front side which will be supporting a peak resolution of 3120×1440 pixels and also will be supporting a peak refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Talking more about this smartphone, the panels for this smartphone will be manufactured by a Chinese display OEM maker called BOE instead of Samsung.

BOE to make displays for Google Pixel G10

For the people who aren’t aware! BOE is a China-based electronic plus semiconductor manufacturing company that has been already working towards manufacturing the display and other components for Apple products including iPhones as well as iPads.

This manufacturing company is also among the biggest manufacturing hub which has been working towards supplying LCD, OLED, and also flexible and foldable panels.

Other leaks for Google Pixel G10

There are other leaks about the Google Pixel G10 smartphone which claim that this smartphone would be getting improved thermals and also there will be a major improvement on the performance side. Currently, we believe that the design for this Google Pixel G10 smartphone will be inspired by the regular Pixel 7 series.

Pricing for Google Pixel G10

Talking about the pricing side for this Google Pixel G10 smartphone! As of now, there are no such updates about the pricing for this smartphone but we have reports claiming that the pricing for this smartphone will be in between the Pixel 7 series and also the upcoming Pixel 7a series as well.