Bugatti Is the Latest Luxury Automaker to Embrace Residential Living

So far, Bentley and Aston Martin were the luxury automakers who had stepped in luxury residential living. Now, the latest luxury automaker to apply their aesthetic to residential living is Bugatti. The decision came into light when the automaker released images of what the planned Bugatti Residences in Dubai will look like, via a partnership with Emirati property developer Binghatti. So far from the known information, the venture— at least in part — draws inspiration from the French Riviera.

From what is known, the Bugatti Residences will constitute of 182 different living spaces, with 171 of them to be made as “Riviera Mansions” and 11 of them categorized as “Sky Mansion Penthouses,” as per the luxe automaker’s announcement.

What’s the most astonishing part of the announcement is a mention of “a Riviera-inspired beach,” which implies that the curved facade of the building won’t be the only pinnacle of engineering on display here. The official announcement also mentioned various familiar luxury amenities, including a pool, spa and fitness center. The project will also include two elevators capable of taking a resident’s car directly to their penthouse.

Based on the information available to us, the Bugatti Residences will stand 42 stories tall. Some important information about the project is yet to be announced, which also includes when the residences will go on the market and when the tower is to open. All of these questions will be answered in due time.

On Wednesday night, the first-ever residential project by the French luxury carmaker in the world, Bugatti Residences, was launched in Dubai by the UAE-based family-owned developer Binghatti, as the need for branded as well as uber-luxury residences continues to surge in the local real estate market post the covid 19 pandemic. Set to be located in Business Bay, the 43-floor uber-luxury project will have 171 mansions and 11 sky mansion penthouses with each sky mansion penthouses covering the entire floor. The prices will start from 19.09 million Dirhams, inspired by the year of the founding of Bugatti in 1909. All the residences will have a scenic view of the Dubai Water Canal on each and Burj Khalifa-Downtown on another side. The one of its kind Bugatti residence will house a Riviera-inspired beach, private pool, jacuzzi spa, fitness club, chef’s table, private valet, private members club and two garage-to-penthouse car lifts. A floor will also have an exhibition space for special cars of people living there, too. The project is estimated to be completed within three-and-a-half years. As per a report released by Savills, Dubai is the best and most desired location for branded residences globally, based on the supply of completed and pipeline schemes. Soon, the US, UAE, Vietnam, and Mexico are forecast to add the largest number of schemes – more than 30 schemes in each country in the next year. Muhammad Binghatti, CEO of Binghatti said, “When you open the door of a Bugatti and sit inside, you know instantly that it’s very special; something truly incomparable. With Bugatti Residences, we wanted to translate this feeling into a highly exclusive retreat in the Heart of the Metropolis. Every great brand that has made a global impact on the planet – be it through a car, a watch, or any luxury item – begins with a rooted design ethos and a clear philosophy towards a specific lifestyle. We have built the Binghatti brand along similar pillars.” Mate Rimac, CEO, Bugatti Rimac said, “We were discussing real estate for quite a while and a lot of people were coming to us but we never found a partner that meets our standards. When Muhammad Binghatti reached out to us, then we found that they were the right partner and Dubai is the right location. They have the right expertise and financial strength – ticking all the boxes. The most important thing is they are really standing behind this project – not just managers running the project but the entire Binghatti family.”

