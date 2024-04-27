Bugatti will carry on the extravagant heritage of the Veyron and Chiron with a new hypercar that will be produced in series. Although its design is still unknown, the first hidden prototype was spotted in the wild, providing us with the clearest image yet of the hybrid V16-powered beast. A soundbite of the new V16 engine that would power it had previously been published by Bugatti, and Mate Rimac had hinted at the model while hiding it.

According to posts on the German Car Forum, the first image of the disguised prototype being placed onto a box truck was captured by a Rimac employee. Nonetheless, for unclear reasons, that picture was swiftly removed from the forum. Thankfully, Top Gear released a much more revealing picture, which gave us hope that Bugatti may release formal teasers later.

Thanks to its well-known dimensions and prominent C-shaped line down its profile, the unnamed Bugatti is easily identifiable. Upon closer inspection, certain significant variations from the Chiron become apparent, most notably in the design of the greenhouse and the more dramatic sculpting of the fenders. The sharper front end, which is anticipated to keep the brand’s iconic horseshoe grille, is dominated by large air intakes.

Sneak Peek: Design Innovations of Bugatti’s Next-Gen Hypercar

The new Bugatti hypercar is still equipped with a sizable dynamic rear spoiler that functions as an air brake and only deploys when additional downforce is required. Alongside this wing is a large diffuser that incorporates a set of tailpipes. The slender LED taillights have a McLaren P1-esque appearance and are reminiscent of the one-off Bugatti La Voiture Noire. Last but not least, the rear deck’s aerodynamic optimization resembles that of the Chiron Super Sports, providing less space for the back glass.

The CEO of Bugatti Rimac, Mate Rimac, offered us a peek at the hypercar in an Instagram post a few weeks ago. The car was covered up. The model’s tiny LED headlights, which seemed to be an advancement above those in the Chiron, were made visible in this teaser.

Bugatti’s Next-Gen Hypercar: Electrifying the Legacy

It was confirmed that the Chiron’s replacement would keep its internal combustion engine (ICE) when the model’s development was first revealed more than two years ago. The hypercar will use a brand-new V16 engine with electrification instead of the outdated W16 engine, as Bugatti formally revealed earlier this year. Official power production numbers are unavailable, but the electrified system is expected to produce significantly more horsepower than its predecessor well over 1,600 horsepower.

Although the rest of the world will have to wait until the formal premiere, Bugatti’s devoted following has already seen the new model. According to Top Gear, this will take place in June, although it wouldn’t shock us if Bugatti started releasing teasers for the upcoming hypercar much earlier. The new engine that Bugatti will use to power its next-generation hypercar has already been announced. Three electric motors and an 8.3-liter V16 engine will power the Chiron successor. An estimated 1800 horsepower will be produced overall.