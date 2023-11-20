On Monday, Bullish, the crypto exchange led by former New York Stock Exchange President Tom Farley, revealed that it had successfully acquired CoinDesk in an all-cash transaction. This strategic acquisition signifies Bullish’s proactive effort to fortify its standing in the burgeoning digital assets industry.

Bullish Secures Full Ownership

Bullish has now gained a complete 100% ownership stake in CoinDesk, with the exact financial particulars of the deal remaining undisclosed. CoinDesk, previously under the ownership of Digital Currency Group, has become a part of Bullish, marking a significant development occurring a year after CoinDesk’s impactful coverage of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire—a narrative that resonated across the market and affected its parent company’s financial landscape.

Leadership Continuity and Editorial Independence

Despite the change in ownership, Bullish assures that CoinDesk’s existing leadership, spearheaded by CEO Kevin Worth, will stay intact. CoinDesk is set to function as an autonomous subsidiary within Bullish, a move designed to ensure operational continuity. CoinDesk is establishing an editorial committee to safeguard journalistic independence, with Matt Murray, former Editor in Chief of The Wall Street Journal, assuming the role of committee chair.

Bullish’s Strategic Outlook

Founded in November 2021 and backed by influential investors like Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund and hedge-fund manager Louis Bacon, Bullish perceives this acquisition as a strategic maneuver to leverage the anticipated resurgence in the digital assets industry. Bullish’s CEO, Tom Farley, a former president of the NYSE, expressed confidence in CoinDesk’s offerings, deeming them valuable assets amid the ongoing crypto bull run.

CoinDesk’s Multifaceted Operations

CoinDesk, a company engaged in media, events, and indexes, reported a revenue of $50 million last year. With Bullish demonstrating a commitment to substantial investments in its growth, CoinDesk stands to benefit. Farley emphasized the potential for Bullish to support CoinDesk in expanding its conference business into Asia, leveraging Bullish’s established presence in Hong Kong and Singapore.

Overcoming Past Challenges and Current Prospects

This acquisition follows a previously unsuccessful attempt to purchase CoinDesk, where an investor syndicate led by Matthew Roszak of Tally Capital and Peter Vessenes of Capital6 was reportedly in the final stages of securing a roughly $125 million deal in July. However, the successful deal with Bullish indicates a renewed dedication to CoinDesk’s growth and prosperity.

Fallout from FTX’s Downfall

The acquisition unfolds against the backdrop of the crypto industry’s turbulence after the collapse of FTX, the crypto exchange connected to CoinDesk’s parent company, Digital Currency Group. CoinDesk faced its own financial challenges, leading to a series of actions, including layoffs and the bankruptcy filing of DCG’s lending subsidiary Genesis Global Capital. TradeBlock, the institutional trading platform, and HQ, the wealth-management unit, also closed their doors in response to the broader industry repercussions.

CoinDesk’s Resilience and Forward Trajectory

In response to these challenges, CoinDesk proactively explored strategic options, including a partial or complete sale, enlisting investment bankers from Lazard in January. Despite adversity, CoinDesk remains a leading player in the crypto media space, adapting to industry shifts and concentrating on future growth opportunities.

With Bullish pledging substantial investment in CoinDesk, industry observers eagerly anticipate the transformative impact of this strategic partnership on the future of crypto media.