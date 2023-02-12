Bungie Has Raised Over $200,000 for Turkey and Syria Earthquake Relief

The recent earthquake in Turkey and Syria has resulted in widespread devastation, with thousands of lives lost and countless more affected. As a result, relief efforts have been underway from various groups and individuals, including the gaming community. Bungie, the creator of the popular game Destiny 2, announced that the Bungie Foundation has raised over $200,000 in just 24 hours for earthquake relief in Turkey and Syria.

The magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit Turkey and Syria on February 6, 2023, exacerbating an already difficult situation in the region. The earthquake caused significant damage and loss of life, prompting many charitable organizations to step up and help in any way they could. The gaming community has a history of contributing to important causes, as seen earlier this year with Awesome Games Done Quick 2023 raising over $2.6 million for charity. The loss of life in Turkey and Syria is certainly a worthy target for such assistance, and Bungie has risen to the occasion.

Individuals who donate to the response campaign will receive a Compassion Concentric emblem that was specially designed to support humanitarian efforts. The emblem can be redeemed directly to their Bungie account by entering their Bungie ID on the donation form. Donors can also choose to donate an additional $1 to cover any processing costs associated with their donation. Only one emblem will be awarded per unique donor, and the organization has made emblems available on numerous occasions in the past, such as when they released a Destiny 2 Black Lives Matter emblem and pin.

The @Bungie community is truly world class and have the biggest hearts! Over $200,000 have been raised for the earthquake relief in Turkey and Syria! In just 24 hours! Thank you all for the generosity and support! https://t.co/GyM0mjajbP — Bungie Foundation (@BungieLove) February 10, 2023

Bungie has been receiving a lot of positive press in recent months, particularly as it continues to build the Destiny 2 world. Despite the game’s growing pains as it evolves, gamers have praised Bungie’s communication and openness throughout the process. The company has remained responsive to community needs, and its desire to carry that admirable tendency beyond the game world it created is admirable.

The effects of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria will be felt for years to come, and relief efforts are certain to continue for some time. Streamer Mizkif has already raised over $80,000 for Turkey and Syria relief, and other web personalities are likely to follow suit if they haven’t already. The earthquake has highlighted the importance of coming together as a community to support those in need, and the response from the gaming community has been heartening. Bungie’s contribution to the relief efforts is just one example of how even the smallest actions can make a big difference in times of crisis.