EA Is Working On A Big Deal With English Premier League

Electronic Arts, commonly known as EA, has been a dominant player in the world of sports video games for several years. The company has been creating sports games for almost 30 years, and its FIFA series has been the most popular soccer video game in the world. However, EA recently lost its FIFA license, and to keep its dominance in the market, it had to find a way to reacquire the license and seems like they are going forward with English Premier League.

As we previously reported, EA Sports had to pay a whopping £488 million (approximately $588 million) to secure the virtual rights to the English Premier League, the most-watched soccer league across the globe. This move by EA will ensure that the company retains the licensing rights to most of the league’s teams, which will enable gamers to play with their favorite teams and players.

This recent development comes as a response after the organization allegedly demanded a $1 billion fee from EA for the FIFA license, which led to EA losing its license. A sports game’s licensing partnerships are essential to its success, and it is one of the reasons why FIFA has always outsold its competitors like Pro Evolution Soccer.

The English Premier League has a vast global appeal, and its teams feature some of the best players in the world, which makes it one of the most exciting leagues to watch. EA’s decision to pay a considerable amount of money to retain the virtual rights to the league’s teams is a smart business move as it will enable the company to keep its dominance in the sports video game industry.

Moreover, the English Premier League’s 6-year deal with EA Sports is worth more than twice as much as the initial collaboration between the two parties. The deal is worth more than £80 million ($96 million) a year, which is a testament to how valuable the league is and how much it means to the gaming industry.

It is not clear what the future holds for EA Sports FC, the company’s next soccer video game in development. However, given the success of the FIFA franchise, it is highly likely that EA Sports FC will be just as successful.

In conclusion, it is evident that the English Premier League is one of the most significant and valuable sports leagues in the world, and it is understandable why EA would go to such great lengths to retain the virtual rights to the league’s teams. The success of the FIFA franchise has been dependent on the licensing partnerships that EA has established, and the company’s decision to pay a considerable amount of money to keep the license for the English Premier League is a smart business move. It remains to be seen if EA’s next soccer video game, EA Sports FC, will be as successful as its predecessor, but one thing is clear: EA is committed to staying at the top of the sports video game industry.