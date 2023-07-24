Business Week in Review: Key Events and Headlines

Over the past week, there have been several significant developments impacting the finance, tech, power, electric vehicle (EV), and social media sectors. Notably, Elon Musk made an announcement concerning Twitter’s revenue, and the Indian government rejected Chinese EV maker BYD’s intention to enter the Indian EV manufacturing market. These events have created a flurry of news in the business world.

In this article, we will review some of the crucial updates from the business world over the past week.

Twitter’s revenue woes continue

According to Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, the social media platform has experienced a significant decline in advertising revenue, losing almost half of its income since his acquisition of the company for $44 billion in October of last year.

Musk has been vocal about the challenges confronting the company and shared these figures in response to a user’s suggestions on financing for the platform.

He revealed that Twitter is currently facing negative cash flow, primarily due to the sharp drop in advertising revenue and a substantial debt burden. Musk emphasized that the main priority is to achieve positive cash flow before considering any other investments or expenditures.

Indian Gov Rejects BYD Motors’ $1 Billion EV Manufacturing Proposal

The Indian government has turned down a joint proposal from Chinese carmaker and battery manufacturer BYD Motors and Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) to establish a $1 billion electric vehicle manufacturing facility in Hyderabad.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) sought opinions from various departments on the investment proposal, and concerns regarding security risks associated with Chinese investments in India were raised during the discussions. BYD, known as the world’s largest electric vehicle maker by sales, had envisioned an annual production capacity of 10,000 to 15,000 electric cars in their proposal.

Jio Financial Services’ Share Price at Rs 261.85, Defying Brokerage Estimates During a special trading session on July 20, the demerged financial services unit of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Jio Financial Services, saw its share price soar to Rs 261.85 apiece on the National Stock Exchange. This price came as a surprise, as brokerage estimates had anticipated it to be lower, ranging from Rs 160 to Rs 190 per share. On the same day, Reliance Industries’ share price experienced a sharp decline of 7.99% intraday, settling at Rs 2,580 per share. The demerger of Jio Financial Services from Reliance Industries aims to create a separate and focused entity for the financial arm, unlocking potential value and providing investors with clearer insights into JFSL’s operations. The move seeks to strengthen both entities and facilitate growth in their respective sectors. Adani Electricity Aims for 60% Renewable Power by 2027 Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd., a privately-owned utility under Adani Transmission Ltd., has announced its commitment to source up to 60% of its power supply from renewable sources by 2027. This move aligns with the broader vision of Gautam Adani, the billionaire owner, who aims to invest $70 billion by 2030 in various aspects of the green energy value chain. As of March 31, renewables already accounted for 30% of Adani Electricity’s power procurement, representing a significant ten-fold increase over the past two years. TCS Wins Multi-Year Deal with BBC for Finance and Payroll Transformation Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has secured a multi-year contract with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) to undertake a transformation of its finance and payroll functions while overseeing the management of the underlying application estate for enhanced agility and resilience. The collaboration will involve streamlining individual processes within both strategic and transactional finance operations, with the integration of digital technologies to boost efficiency, process velocity, and overall outcomes. TCS plans to utilize TCS Cognix, an AI-driven human-machine collaboration suite, and provide application management and change delivery services for the broadcaster’s application estate supporting finance, procurement, and HR functions.

