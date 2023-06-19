Business Weekly Rundown: Must-Know Updates and Insights

Amazon Receives UK Regulatory Approval for $1.7 Billion iRobot Acquisition Amazon.com Inc, the renowned online retail giant, has received regulatory approval from the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) for its intended acquisition of iRobot Corp, the manufacturer of the popular Roomba vacuum cleaner. The approval comes as the CMA determined that the acquisition would not raise competition concerns within the UK market. iRobot holds a modest market position and faces significant competition from other rivals. The $1.7 billion deal, announced in August 2022, aligns with Amazon’s strategy to expand its range of smart home devices. However, the completion of the acquisition still requires regulatory clearance from other jurisdictions, including the European Union and the United States. Reliance Industries in Talks with Lenders for $2 Billion Foreign-Currency Loan Reliance Industries Ltd, the conglomerate led by Mukesh Ambani, is in talks with lenders to secure a foreign-currency loan of up to $2 billion for its expansion plans. The company intends to utilize India’s external commercial borrowing route for obtaining the loan, which could have a maturity period of three to five years. Bank of America, Citigroup, and Standard Chartered are reportedly among the lenders involved in the discussions. Representatives from the banks declined to comment, and Reliance Industries refrained from immediate comments.

FTC Files Lawsuit to Block Microsoft’s Acquisition of Activision Blizzard

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has filed a lawsuit to prevent Microsoft Corp. from acquiring Activision Blizzard Inc. for $69 billion. Activision Blizzard is known for popular video games like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft.

According to the FTC, the acquisition would give Microsoft too much control over the markets for high-performance gaming consoles and subscription/cloud-based gaming services. The FTC also pointed out that Microsoft has previously withheld content from competitors, such as making certain games exclusive to its Xbox consoles after acquiring Bethesda Softworks in 2021.

The deal has faced opposition from UK regulators, but it has been approved by authorities in the European Union.

Alibaba Targets Europe for Expansion with TMall Launch

Alibaba Group, the major Chinese e-commerce company, has declared Europe as its primary focus for expanding its local businesses and online platforms outside of China. J. Michael Evans, the president of Alibaba, revealed at a technology conference in Paris that the company plans to launch TMall in Europe.

TMall will serve as a platform catering to local brands and customers within specific European markets. Alibaba has already initiated a pilot project in Spain and intends to expand its presence across Europe.

This strategic move comes after Alibaba’s decision in March to divide itself into six units and explore fundraising or listings for most of them, following regulatory actions targeting China’s technology sector over the past two years.

UBS Completes Acquisition of Credit Suisse, Triggers Leadership Changes

UBS Group has successfully acquired Credit Suisse Group in one of the largest banking mergers since the 2008 financial crisis. As a result, there have been significant changes to the executive board of Credit Suisse, with some top executives departing and others assuming reduced roles.

The merger, which was announced in March and finalized on Monday, forms a global wealth-management powerhouse with a combined balance sheet of $1.6 trillion. UBS will maintain two separate parent banks, UBS AG and Credit Suisse AG, along with their respective subsidiaries and branches, to cater to clients and counterparties.

This acquisition also leads to a leadership restructuring at Credit Suisse. Lukas Gähwiler will serve as the chair of Credit Suisse AG, while Jeremy Anderson and Christian Gellerstad will act as vice-chairs.

CEO Thomas Gottstein and CFO David Mathers are among the senior executives departing from the group. Sergio Ermotti, the CEO of UBS, will head the merged entity, and Colm Kelleher, UBS Chairman, will oversee the integration process.