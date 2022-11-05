Buy OnePlus 10 Series T-Mobile for free without Trade-in

If you are looking to buy a new smartphone, especially a new flagship phone then this could be the right time for you! OnePlus is providing discounts for its best flagship smartphones where you can get this smartphone for completely free or cost. Does this mean you have to trade in your older smartphone? The answer is NO, so here we have got you covered with everything you should know to get this new OnePlus 10 series smartphone for completely free.

T-Mobile selling the OnePlus 10 Series smartphone for free

As mentioned above, you will be getting the OnePlus 10 Series smartphone for completely f.ree of cost, however, we just mentioned that you will get the smartphone for free but that doesn’t mean it will be available for free completely.

To get this smartphone, there are certain conditions. Let’s have a look at how you can buy this smartphone for completely free.

First and foremost, you can have a look at the link down below, here we have provided the link to buy the new OnePlis 10T 5G and also a OnePlus 10 Pro 5G smartphone.

https://www.t-mobile.com/cell-phone/oneplus-10t-5g?sku=610214675965

https://www.t-mobile.com/cell-phone/oneplus-10-pro-5g?sku=610214673725

Giving you a quick hint about getting this new smartphone. First and foremost, you have to opt for a Magneta Max Service which is provided by T-Mobile carriage services.

This new Magneta Max Service can be opted for by paying monthly installments and by opting for such service you will be able to buy a new OnePlus Pro or even a OnePlus 10T smartphone for completely free. This new smartphone will be provided in a form of bill credits which will be available for two years.

To help you understand the discount, all you need to do is go and purchase that Magnetx Max service plan provided by T-Mobile which will be there for two years and then by opting for and paying the monthly installment for this plan, you will be able to buy or get the new OnePlus flagship smartphone.

Here you get the option to choose between two OnePlus flagship smartphones which are a OnePlus 10 Pro 5G and a OnePlus 10T.

For the people who aren’t aware! This new OnePlus 10T smartphone has been launched for a flagship pricing of $649.99 at T-Mobile smartphone whereas, on the other hand, we have a flagship-level OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone which is available for a price tag of $899.99. Are you also thinking to buy a new smartphone for free? Do share you thoughts with us.