Buy Samsung Galaxy S23 5G for Rs. 39,999 via Amazon – Here is how?

We got to see the Korean giant, Samsung launching their new flagships for the year, the Galaxy S23 5G models. However, many fans did love the series but because the new flagships have seen a great price increase, it was something giving a small disappointment to the users who were willing to get this flagship.

But, hey! Don’t put up your chin down, because now you have a chance to buy this new Samsung Galaxy S23 5G smartphone via Amazon for as low as Rs. 39,999, and infact this is a heavy price discount considering its launch price of Rs. 95,999. Doesn’t it sound interesting? Then, here we have got you covered with how you can buy the new Samsung Galaxy S23 5G smartphone for such a massive price slash.

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G for just Rs. 47,999 on Amazon India

Soon after launching the Samsung Galaxy S23 models, the new models were availed for sale in many countries including India too. Talking about Indian sales for Samsung Galaxy S23 5G, here we have the Indian e-commerce giant, Amazon India which has announced to sell the new Galaxy S23 5G phone.

And, as a piece of good news, Amazon India is providing better discounts where initially the company has announced a 17% direct price slash which brings the pricing from Rs. 95,999 to just Rs. 79,999, and guess what? Here you will be getting an 8GB plus 256GB variant.

Bank Discounts

Now you must be wondering how you can get a price slash further down to Rs. 47,999. Here, the e-commerce giant has announced exclusive bank discounts on SBI Cards, ICICI Bank Cards, and HDFC Credit Cards too. Here you will be able to avail of an extra discount worth Rs. 8,000.

However, if you don’t happen to use any of the above-mentioned bank cards then you can get additional discounts on the HSBC Credit Card, here it’s been promised to provide an additional discount of up to 5%.

Exchange Discount

With the Bank card discounts, here you will be getting an additional discount with the help of exchanging your holder phone with this new Galaxy S23 5G smartphone. Here, the e-commerce giant is promising to provide an exchange value of up to Rs. 32,000 depending on the model and also the condition of your phone.

However, if you happen to get the highest exchange value combined with the bank discount worth Rs. 8,000 then you will be able to avail of a discount and buy the new Samsung Galaxy S23 5G smartphone for under Rs. 40K price bracket.

When can I buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G for Rs. 39,999?

As of now, the smartphone is only available for pre-booking, so you will be required to pre-book the smartphone and as per the platform, the flagships will be available for sale on the 23rd of February 2023.