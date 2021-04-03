Buy the “Its raining Doge!” NFT for 1 Ethereum

NFT popularity is off the charts now. Just yesterday, Mark Cuban, owner of the Mavericks NBA team, shared an NFT sale on Twitter. The video shared shows a basketball throw from the outer ring with a Dogecoin. And after the basket happens and the player throws the ball again, and it breaks down into many Dogecoins and starts raining. The “It’s raining Doge!” NFT is up for sale on the Mintable app and is going for 1 Ethereum.

Check out this #NFT for sale on Mintable! Pick up 'Its Raining Doge !' before its swooped up! https://t.co/O7YTQpO3zF pic.twitter.com/dyWQ6fWwuP — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 2, 2021

Acceptance of crypto and NFTs

Crypto wasn’t this popular a few months back, nor were NFTs. But as the price has continued to increase above our expectations, many individuals who spoke wrongly against it began to change their views on the same. One such person was Mark Cuban, the owner of the NBA team Mavericks. He once said that he would rather buy a banana than Bitcoin. And that same guy was going head to head with Peter Schiff on Twitter saying that Bitcoin is better than gold. It just seems it is a matter of time before everyone comes around.

And now the same Mark Cuban is sharing NFTs on Twitter. The NFT is called the “Its raining Doge!” and actually shows Dogecoin raining. Mark is smart enough to cash in both on the NFT and the Dogecoin craze that is going on. One important thing to note is that, unlike most NFTs whose secondary sales are marked for 5% royalties, it is marked for 15%, which is quite a lot.

Many are bashing Mark Cuban in the replies for the sale, while many are appreciating it. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like it and share it with your friends.

