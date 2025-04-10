In a dramatic turn of events, embattled Indian edtech giant BYJU’S is now facing a damning lawsuit in the United States, intensifying its freefall from being the poster child of India’s startup ecosystem to a cautionary tale. On April 9, 2025, BYJU’S Alpha—a US-based special purpose vehicle (SPV) set up to manage loan proceeds—filed a lawsuit in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, accusing company founder Byju Raveendran, co-founder Divya Gokulnath, and advisor Anita Kishore of orchestrating a complex scheme to misappropriate $533 million.

What Is BYJU’S Alpha and Why Does It Matter?

BYJU’S Alpha was created in Delaware to hold the proceeds of a massive $1.2 billion Term Loan B raised by BYJU’S in 2021. The vehicle was supposed to manage the funds transparently and in the interest of the company and its creditors. Instead, the lawsuit claims that over half a billion dollars mysteriously vanished under suspicious circumstances, triggering one of the biggest financial controversies in the startup world.

According to court filings, shortly after receiving the funds in early 2022, BYJU’S Alpha defaulted on its credit agreement. What followed was a series of fraudulent asset transfers, allegedly coordinated by Raveendran and his inner circle.

The Allegations: Fraud, Deception, and Cover-Ups

The lawsuit is explosive in its detail. It alleges that Raveendran, Gokulnath, and Kishore deliberately concealed the location of the $533 million, repeatedly misrepresented facts to lenders, and breached fiduciary duties. The funds, which were meant to service the company’s debts, were allegedly transferred out of BYJU’S Alpha without any consideration—in other words, they were given away for free.

The complaint follows a February 28 ruling by the same court, which found Riju Ravindran (Byju’s brother), BYJU’S, and the Camshaft Fund guilty of multiple fraudulent transfers. Now, the lenders are going after the senior leadership team to hold them personally accountable.

“This is an action to hold three powerful BYJU’S executives accountable for having purposefully caused the Debtor to fraudulently transfer an asset valued at over half a billion dollars,” reads the lawsuit.

What the Lenders Want

The Term Loan B lenders aren’t pulling any punches. They’re demanding:

A full forensic accounting of where the $533 million went

Damages for breach of fiduciary duty and civil conspiracy

Reimbursement of legal costs, interest, and other appropriate relief

Possible personal liability for Raveendran and his associates

The tone of the lenders is damning. “Byju, Divya, and Anita deliberately hid the assets of BYJU’S Alpha and repeatedly lied about the location of the money in order to steal funds rightfully owed to the Lenders,” they stated.

From Startup Glory to Legal Ruin

This lawsuit adds another grim chapter to BYJU’S spectacular downfall. Once valued at over $22 billion, BYJU’S was celebrated for bringing quality education to millions across India. Backed by marquee investors like Tiger Global, Sequoia, and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, the company went on an aggressive acquisition spree during the pandemic.

But since 2022, it has faced massive layoffs, regulatory scrutiny, investor exits, and mounting debts. The company is now undergoing bankruptcy proceedings in both the US and India.

What Happens Next?

Although BYJU’S has not yet responded to the complaint filed on April 9, the ramifications are grave. Criminal investigations, international asset seizures, and the total breakdown of the business’s surviving operations could result from the accusations.

Furthermore, this might create a significant precedent: founders might no longer be protected from personal culpability, particularly in cases where money is misappropriated or transparency is compromised.

The Bottom Line

BYJU’S, once a symbol of India’s edtech boom, is now a case study in corporate misgovernance. The $533 million mystery isn’t just about money—it’s about trust, accountability, and the future of India’s startup ecosystem.

The world is watching, and the verdict could change everything.